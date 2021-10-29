RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh Pay Rich Tributes With Heartfelt Tweets

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The talented actor was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. His mortal remains will be kept at Kanteerava Stadium to enable fans and well-wishers to pay their last respects. It was a shocker for everyone as he was just 46-year-old.

The players from the cricket fraternity also mourn the talented actor’s demise and share heartfelt messages on Twitter.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh was shocked about the news and mourn Puneeth’s demise with an emotional tweet: “Shocked to hear #PuneethRajkumar is no more.. life is so unpredictable . Condolences to family and friends .. waheguru."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag said that Puneeth’s demise is a big blow to the Indian cinema.

“Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Suresh Raina also paid heartfelt condolences to the late actor’s family.

“Deeply saddened to hear about #PuneethRajkumar Ji’s demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti Folded hands," Raina tweeted.

Team India opener Mayank Agarwal also post an emotional message of Puneeth: “Deeply saddened to hear on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar Condolences & Prayers for his family and friends RIP,"

Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of legendary actors Rajkumar and Parvathamma. Puneeth started his career as a child artist and also won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu in 1985. He was fondly called Appu by his fans.

