RIP Shane Warne: The Top Numbers From The Legend's International Career

The sporting world is in shock after legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday in Thailand. Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game, was 52.

LIVE Updates: Shane Warne Dies Of Heart Attack At 52; Tributes Pour In

Warne, a flamboyant character, was a bona fide superstar on and off the field.

Here’s a look at his legendary career:-

1001 - The number of wickets taken by Warne during his storied career. He’s just one of the two bowlers to have breached the 1000-wicket mark in international cricket’s history. The other being Muttiah Muralitharan.

708 - The number of wickets taken by Warne in Test cricket. He was the first bowler to breach the milestone of 600 wickets and 700 wickets as well.

293 - The number of wickets Warne took during his ODI career.

96 - The number of wickets taken by Warne in a calendar year - 2005 - the most by any bowler in history.

Advertisement

17 - The number of player of the match awards won by Warne during his career.

37 - The number of five-wicket hauls taken by Warne in Tests. This is the second most in the format’s history.

1761 - The number of maiden overs bowled by Warne in Test cricket.

195 - The number of Ashes wickets taken by Warne

102 - The number of times Warne got rid of batters for a duck.

1440 - The number of days it took Warne to reach 200 Test wickets - the quickest by anyone.

125 - Warne is just the second player in history to have taken 300 wickets and 100-plus catches in Test cricket.

3154 - The number of runs Warne scored in his Test career - the most by anyone in history without scoring a hundred. The closest he came to the milestone was in 2001 when he fell on 99 against New Zealand in Perth.

3 - The number of Test hat-tricks taken by Warne

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here