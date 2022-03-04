CricketNext

RIP Shane Warne: The Top Numbers From The Legend's International Career
RIP Shane Warne: The Top Numbers From The Legend's International Career

Shane Warne revived the art of leg-spin. (AFP Photo)

A look at the top numbers from the legendary career of late Australia legspinner Shane Warne.

Cricketnext Staff

The sporting world is in shock after legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday in Thailand. Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game, was 52.

LIVE Updates: Shane Warne Dies Of Heart Attack At 52; Tributes Pour In

Warne, a flamboyant character, was a bona fide superstar on and off the field.

Here’s a look at his legendary career:-

1001 - The number of wickets taken by Warne during his storied career. He’s just one of the two bowlers to have breached the 1000-wicket mark in international cricket’s history. The other being Muttiah Muralitharan.

708 - The number of wickets taken by Warne in Test cricket. He was the first bowler to breach the milestone of 600 wickets and 700 wickets as well.

293 - The number of wickets Warne took during his ODI career.

96 - The number of wickets taken by Warne in a calendar year - 2005 - the most by any bowler in history.

17 - The number of player of the match awards won by Warne during his career.

37 - The number of five-wicket hauls taken by Warne in Tests. This is the second most in the format’s history.

1761 - The number of maiden overs bowled by Warne in Test cricket.

195 - The number of Ashes wickets taken by Warne

102 - The number of times Warne got rid of batters for a duck.

1440 - The number of days it took Warne to reach 200 Test wickets - the quickest by anyone.

125 - Warne is just the second player in history to have taken 300 wickets and 100-plus catches in Test cricket.

3154 - The number of runs Warne scored in his Test career - the most by anyone in history without scoring a hundred. The closest he came to the milestone was in 2001 when he fell on 99 against New Zealand in Perth.

3 - The number of Test hat-tricks taken by Warne

Cricketnext Staff

first published:March 04, 2022, 20:25 IST