Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Rise of India's Pace Attack 'Exciting' for World Cricket: Phil Simmons

West Indies head coach Phil simmons said the rise of India's pace attack is 'exciting' for world cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |November 26, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
Rise of India's Pace Attack 'Exciting' for World Cricket: Phil Simmons

West Indies head coach Phil simmons said the rise of India's pace attack is 'exciting' for world cricket.

India's pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have been the talk of the town recently, having picked up 19 wickets in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata, with one batsman retired hurt. Simmons said the performance of India's attack, even with Jasprit Bumrah out with injury, was exciting.

"I can't say how long ago, but when I first came here, you would have Madan Lal opening the bowling. Now you have guys bowling at 90 miles per hour opening and your premier fast bowler (Jasprit Bumrah) was injured for this Test, so you still have him to come back. It's exciting for world cricket," Simmons told ESPNcricinfo.

Ahead of their Test against Afghanistan in Lucknow, Simmons said India's attack shows a team has to have good pacers and spinners to succeed in India.

"Teams know now that you have to play properly on both sides — you have to have proper fast bowlers and proper spinners to beat India. Fast bowling from anybody is exciting, so it's great to see that happen. Hopefully we can get back our battery of young fast bowlers to the level where we're competing and giving people trouble," he said.

Simmons backed Virat Kohli's opinion of promoting Test cricket, saying it was 'awesome' to see the Eden Gardens full for the day-night Test recently.

"I did watch the first day. It was exciting to see Eden Gardens full. It's an awesome sight," Simmons said.

"I think Virat hit the nail on the head when he said we have to promote Test cricket as hard as we promote T20. Even though T20 has more money involved, we have to promote it the same way. I think if that's done, we can see a resurgence of big crowds in Test cricket anywhere you go in the world," he said.

The first and only Test between Afghanistan and West Indies begins on Wednesday in Lucknow.

afghanistan vs west indies 2019ishant sharmajasprit bumrahmohammed shamiPhil SimmonsUmesh Yadavvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more