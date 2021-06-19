Rishabh Pant’s Sister Sakshi Is Stealing The Show On Social Media

Sakshi Pant, sister of Team India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, is very active on social media. Like her brother, Sakshi is also in England, but not on any official tour. Sakshi already lives in England where the 25-year-old is studying. She is loving her time in the United Kingdom and has filled her Instagram account with countless vacation pictures.

Her most recent post features Sakshi enjoying a beach trip in Cornwall county. In a video from the trip, Sakshi is seen dancing on the beach. “I followed my heart and it led me to the beach,” she captioned the video in which her beauty was enhanced by a daisy flower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Pant (@sakshi.pant)

Her other Instagram posts prove that Sakshi knows how to carry herself as her fashion game is always on point.

Rishabh Pant’s sister also likes to try her hands at viral challenges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Pant (@sakshi.pant)

Sakshi had also shared a picture with brother Rishabh and mother Saroj Pant from one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Pant (@sakshi.pant)

Meanwhile, Rishabh himself is currently busy with the ongoing World Test Championship final against New Zealand. He is part of the playing XI for the inaugural ICC title clash which was scheduled to start on June 18, however, rains completely washed out the first day’s play. After the WTC final, the Indian side will remain in England till September for a five-match Test series against the English side.

Rishabh Pant has emerged as a solid wicketkeeper-batsman for India. His performance during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia earlier this year has helped him improve his standing in the national team. The young cricketer also captained the Delhi Capitals in this year’s IPL season which was suspended midway due to Covid-19. His team was leading the points table until the season’s halt. The IPL begins again later this year in the UAE.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here