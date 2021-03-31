Rishabh Pant a Huge Positive But Has to Bat Full 50 Overs to Become a Superstar: Virender Sehwag

India crushed England across all the formats in the recently concluded series and one of the biggest positives from the affair was Rishabh Pant’s impressive form with both bat and the gloves behind the stumps. Pant kept wickets to spinners extremely well in red-ball cricket and then scored some important runs across all the formats as India clean swept the Three Lions.

In the Test series, Pantscored 91, 11, 58*, 8, 1, and 101. Pant, who was left out of the first OD,returned to the side for the last two games after Shreyas Iyer got injured in the first game and slammed 77 and 78 respectively to help India finish strong.

However, Virender Sehwag believes despite his sensational form, Pant needs to learn to convert those starts into big scores and then finish off the innings by batting till the 50th over if he wants to be a superstar in white-ball cricket.

“But only if he learns how to bat for full 50 overs, and bats till the end, and learns to convert the 70s-80s into 100s, he could be the next superstar for India. The wicket was very good, the ground was short. Sometimes, you will get slow wickets, and you will not be able to hit your shots. How he gets out of those situations is very important to know, so he must know that,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

He also mentioned that Pant must have worked on his technique because he wasn’t able to get runs in the Indian Premier League but he scored freely in Tests and now needs to focus on playing the full quota of overs in limited-overs cricket to be more destructive.

Sehwag also went on to pay a huge compliment to the 23-year-old by saying that he has been India’s biggest positive from the England series and Viru also sees a bit of himself in Pant because he is a positive player and doesn’t bother about what others are saying and goes on with his game.

Pant will also have a huge role to play in this year’s IPL as he has been elected to lead the Delhi Capitals in place of Shreyas Iyer, who has been sidelined because of a shoulder injury.