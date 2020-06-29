Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 June, 2020

1ST INN

KSV Cricket *

53/9 (7.4)

KSV Cricket
v/s
PSV Hann Munden
PSV Hann Munden

KSV Cricket elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Rishabh Pant a 'Special Player', Still Enjoys Backing of Team Management: India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour

India batting coach Vikram Rathour says out-of-favour wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant still has the backing of team management.

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
Rishabh Pant a 'Special Player', Still Enjoys Backing of Team Management: India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour

India batting coach Vikram Rathour says out-of-favour wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant still has the backing of team management.

Pant has lost his spot in the Test side to Wriddhiman Saha, while KL Rahul is preferred behind the stumps in white-ball cricket. However, Rathour believes Pant is a 'special' talent who can bring a lot to the side when he starts scoring runs again.

"He (Rishabh Pant) hasn’t had a great last year and hasn’t done too well in international cricket. He still has the backing of the team management and we believe he is a special player. He can still bring a lot to the Indian cricket team once he starts scoring," Rathour said in an interaction with Sportskeeda.

Rathour said the pressure to replace MS Dhoni was never going to make things easy for Pant but as long as he kept working hard, he would become a match-winner for India.

Also Read: India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Reveals Virat Kohli's Biggest Strengths

"MS Dhoni is still around, we don’t know what is happening with him, but replacing someone like him is not and was never going to be easy, with the kind of stature he had in international cricket.

"Pant has had a few failures so he has been under pressure to perform, but something like this makes you a stronger and better player.

"He’s working really hard on the physical aspect, he is training hard, he is practising hard, and I have absolutely no doubt that if we keep backing him, eventually he will be a match-winner for Team India."

cricketcricket newsIndian cricket teamkl rahulMS DhoniRishabh PantVikram RathourWriddhiman Saha

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more