India batting coach Vikram Rathour says out-of-favour wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant still has the backing of team management.
Pant has lost his spot in the Test side to Wriddhiman Saha, while KL Rahul is preferred behind the stumps in white-ball cricket. However, Rathour believes Pant is a 'special' talent who can bring a lot to the side when he starts scoring runs again.
"He (Rishabh Pant) hasn’t had a great last year and hasn’t done too well in international cricket. He still has the backing of the team management and we believe he is a special player. He can still bring a lot to the Indian cricket team once he starts scoring," Rathour said in an interaction with Sportskeeda.
Rathour said the pressure to replace MS Dhoni was never going to make things easy for Pant but as long as he kept working hard, he would become a match-winner for India.
Also Read: India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Reveals Virat Kohli's Biggest Strengths
"MS Dhoni is still around, we don’t know what is happening with him, but replacing someone like him is not and was never going to be easy, with the kind of stature he had in international cricket.
"Pant has had a few failures so he has been under pressure to perform, but something like this makes you a stronger and better player.
"He’s working really hard on the physical aspect, he is training hard, he is practising hard, and I have absolutely no doubt that if we keep backing him, eventually he will be a match-winner for Team India."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Rishabh Pant a 'Special Player', Still Enjoys Backing of Team Management: India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour
India batting coach Vikram Rathour says out-of-favour wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant still has the backing of team management.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings