Rishabh Pant Accident: BCCI Pledges Best Possible Medical Care, Board's Medical Team In 'Close Contact' With Max Doctors

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released an official statement after Rishabh Pant’s horrific car accident in the early hours of Friday. The 25-year-old was traveling to his hometown of Roorkee to surprise his mother on the occasion of New Year. Nevertheless, he dozed off, and around 5.20 AM IST, he hit the divider with the car over speeding. The vehicle rolled over and caught in flames. That’s when the wicket-keeper batter had to break the windshield and save himself.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Admits to Dozing Off: CCTV Footage Shows Horrific Accident, Car Engulfed in Flames

“He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment," the source said.

However, hours later, the BCCI Secy Jay Shah had called up the family members of the cricketer, assuring them of all possible help. Now, the BCCI has issued a press release where they said that the cricketer suffered injuries on his forehead and back with a ligament tear on his right knee.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, “ the press release said.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Injured in Car Accident While Travelling Home for ‘Surprise Visit’

Furthermore, the Cricket board said its medical team is in close contact with the doctors at Max, adding that they will ensure Pant come out of this traumatic phase in sound state of mind.

“The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase,” it added.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February’s Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Accident: ‘Cricketer Under the Observation Of Orthopedics, Plastic Surgeon’, Says Doctor

He played a big role in India’s two-Test series win against Bangladesh.

Pant had scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here