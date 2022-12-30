Rishabh Pant Accident: 'Cricketer Under the Observation Of Orthopedics, Plastic Surgeon', Says Doctor

The first official health update regarding Rishabh Pant’s accident is in after the cricketer’s car hit a divider and overturned on the Delhi-Dahradun highway in the wee hours on Friday. Pant was traveling to Roorkee to his hometown as he wanted to surprise his mother for the New Year. Nevertheless, he dozed off and rammed onto the divider where his car overturned. The CCTV footage shows his vehicle was over speeding. He had to break the windshield to get out of the car which was already engulfed in flames.

He was given first aid by the local doctors after which he was rushed to Max Dehradun super specialty hospital. Now, the doctors have come out with the first official update with a medical bulletin due in some time.

Pant had two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, He had also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe after he suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

“Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he’s examined. Thereafter, we’ll take the next steps," said Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun.

However, according to ESPNcricinfo, Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer’s main injuries are on his “forehead and knee."

“The first X-rays suggest there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant’s body despite his car catching fire," it said.

“Pant has two lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in the knee; and abrasions on his back."

Moreover, a two teams-one from Dehradun Police and one from local DM’s office is already camping at the hospital with the cops in constant talks with the Indian cricketer in order to ascertain the reason behind the horrific crash.

Moreover, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government will bear the entire expense of Pant’s treatment. Dhami also spoke to officials to get an update on the cricketer’s condition and asked them to make all arrangements for his treatment.

Arrangement for an air ambulance should also be made if required, he said.

Pant played a big role in India’s two-Test series win against Bangladesh. He had scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur.

“We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement.

