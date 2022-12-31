Rishabh Pant Accident: Cricketer Will Take At Least Three to Six Months to Recover, Says AIIMS Expert

India cricketer Rishabh Pant’s grievous accident has left a serious question mark on players’ availability for the upcoming busy home season which will see a four-match Test series against Australia and the 2023 IPL. The 25-year-old Pant was driving to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother and planned to spend the New Year with his family. But had a serious accident that has left him in the hospital. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition following the accident in Manglaur in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district.

Moreover, the BCCI’s press release has confirmed that the cricketer had a ligament tear which is not a good news. Experts feel that it takes at least three to six months to heal which means Pant will be missing out on live action.

A medical team member attending to the cricketer told Times Of India: “His condition is being monitored by Dr Gaurav Gupta of the orthopaedics department. Pant is stable, not suffering from any life-threatening injury. His mother is with him in the hospital.”

Speaking on the severity of Pant’s injuries, Dr Qamar Azam, who looks after sports injury department at AIIMS-Rishikesh, said, “Pant will take at least three to six months to recover from the ligament injury. And if it’s severe, he may take more time. Further evaluation can be based on his detailed injury report.”

Although, Pant was sidelined for the three-match T20I as well as ODI series against Sri Lanka, he was expected to make the team for the upcoming series against Australia which is a four match Test series and extremely crucial for India’s qualification at World Test Championship. This will be followed by the IPL where he was set to captain Delhi Capitals.

On Friday, Dr. Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer didn’t suffer any fracture but there was a ligament injury on his knee which would require further investigations.

“He had two lacerations (blunt trauma) on his head but I didn’t put stitches. I have recommended him to Max Hospital where a plastic surgeon might see him.

“However reports of X Rays conducted at our hospital suggest that there are no bone injuries. Yes, there is a ligament tear on his right knee. How serious it is can only be detected after further investigation and detailed MRI done."

Ligament injuries have various grades and it can take 2 to 6 months to regain complete fitness. The reports of CT scan of his brain and spinal cord have returned “normal" as per BCCI officials who are in constant touch with Max Dehradun.

