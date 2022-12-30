'Gadi Aaram se Chalaya Kar': Old Video of Shikhar Dhawan Giving Advice to Pant Goes Viral - Watch

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was indeed lucky to have survived a gruesome car accident on Friday morning. He was on his way to Roorkee when he dozed off and lost control of his luxury car which eventually collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Reportedly, the driver and the conductor of a Haryana Roadways bus passing by spotted the destroyed vehicle and took an injured Pant out of it before it was set ablaze. The Indian cricketer was then taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, where he was referred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

According to reports, Pant had planned to surprise his mother and was looking to spend New Year’s Eve with her. But unfortunately, he suffered a breathtaking accident.

Meanwhile, an old video of Rishabh with Shikhar Dhawan is going viral on social media in which the latter could be heard advising his junior to drive his vehicles slowly. Both cricketers had donned the Delhi Capitals jersey in the video.

Earlier in the day, BCCI had also released a statement, saying that Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

According to the latest medical bulletin released by the Max Hospital, Pant’s MRI of the brain and spine are normal. He has also undergone plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.

Pant was not part of the India squads for the T20I and ODI home series against Sri Lanka starting from January 3. He was due to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning before the Test series against Australia in February.

(With Agency Inputs)

