Rishabh Pant Accident: India Cricketer's Brain and Spine MRI Scan Results Normal After Car Accident - Report

Hours after Rishabh Pant survived a horrific car accident near Roorkie, the doctors have revealed his Brain and Spine MRI reports which have returned ‘normal’. The India wicketkeeper-batter underwent plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions. Further, the scans of his ankle and knee have been postponed till Saturday because of pain and swelling.

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, Pant has been given an ‘above knee splintage for suspected right knee ligament injury and suspected right ankle ligament injury’ by the doctors.

As per the medical bulletin released by the Max Hospital in Dehradun, Pant is ‘stable, conscious and oriented’ at the moment.

Earlier in the day, BCCI had also released a statement, saying that Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

The accident took place in the early hours of Friday when Pant was driving to Roorkee from Delhi. His car, which was severely damaged in the accident, is reported to have hit the divider on the road and subsequently caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The left-handed batter was initially taken to a local hospital — Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre — where he was treated for impact injuries before being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Pant was not part of the India squads for the T20I and ODI home series against Sri Lanka starting from January 3. He was due to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning before the Test series against Australia in February.

He most recently played a match-winning knock of 93 in the first innings of the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur, which helped India clinch the series 2-0.

