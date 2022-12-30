Rishabh Pant Accident: Who Will Lead Delhi Capitals In IPL 2023?

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant met with an accident early on Friday morning while travelling to his home from Delhi. The accident reportedly took place between Mangalaur and Nursan, close to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

According to the doctors, Pant had two cuts on his forehead and he also endured a ligament tear in his right knee. And now it is being reported that it would take 2-6 months for Pant to fully recover and get back on the field. It might still be a bit too early to talk about Pant’s availability in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 but there have already been plenty of discussions to fill the Delhi Capitals skipper’s shoes.

Three players, in Pant’s absence, currently emerge as frontrunners to lead the Delhi Capitals franchise in the next season of IPL.

David Warner: The Australia batter has been a key member of the Delhi Capitals franchise. Sunrisers Hyderabad, under the leadership of Warner, had lifted the IPL trophy back in 2016. And now, Warner, with his well-established leadership abilities, can be the perfect choice for Delhi Capitals to lead them next season.

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw is another worthy choice to be the captain of the franchise. Pant had previously guided the U-19 India team to a World Cup victory in 2018.

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh had made his international debut at the early age of 17. In 2010, he was appointed as the leader of the U-19 Australia side. The Aussie all-rounder had successfully led his side to the World Cup triumph in 2010. Marsh’s terrific leadership skills will certainly help the Delhi-based franchise in winning their maiden IPL title this time.

Delhi Capitals squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), David Warner, Mukesh Kumar, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel , Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, and Vicky Oswal.

