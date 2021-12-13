Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane Train With Vinod Kambli Ahead of South Africa Tour

India’s former Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant trained with Vinod Kambli in Mumbai. Rahane has been under pressure for not scoring runs; he is currently averaging 17 in Test cricket. Hopefully he will turn it around and there couldn’t be a better place than Rainbow Nation which remained hostile to batters. The team will play their first Test in Centurion starting December 26.

The Mumbaikar lost his vice-captaincy to Rohit Sharma who now has been ruled out of the three-match Test series. The BCCI is yet to make a formal announcement on who will be Virat Kohli’s deputy. Meanwhile, Kambli was also joined by his son Christiano. “Was a pleasure to help Ajinkya & Rishabh train for the upcoming South Africa series. Shared some valuable insights with them about the SA conditions. My best wishes to them for #SAvIND series.”

“P.S. Christiano got some lessons as well," Kambli tweeted.

Rohit Ruled Out

In a major blow, India’s new Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of three-match Test series against South Africa. The 34-year-old was recently elevated to the position and looked all set to play the series opener in Centurion. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, he has injured himself while practising at Bandra Kurla Complex. Priyank Panchal, Gujarat batter, will be his cover. There is no confirmation if he will be playing the ODI series as the nature of the injury is said to be serious. He was practicing in Mumbai for last one week to gear up for the three-match series.News agency PTI reported that he was hit on his hand.

