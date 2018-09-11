In Numbers: Pant Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper to Score Ton in England

Loading...
Pant had got off the mark in Test cricket with a six in his debut Test at Trent Bridge and he reached the hundred at Oval in similar fashion, with a slog sweep off Adil Rashid. Kapil Dev, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh are the other Indian players who have reached their first ton in Test cricket with a six.
Opened account in Test Cricket with a 6, first century in Test Cricket with a 6. Very impressive young man- Rishabh Pant. A brilliant innings from KL Rahul as well. Shining light amidst a difficult tour.
The Delhi lad also became the first Indian wicketkeeper and seventh overall to score a century in the fourth innings of a Test match.
He is also the second youngest Indian wicketkeeper to score a century, behind Ajay Ratra who was 20 years and 150 days old while Pant is 20 years and 342 days old.
Really admire the attitude of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant , this attitude of not giving up. Memorable centuries for both of them. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 11, 2018
Pant’s partnership of 204 with KL Rahul gave India a glimmer of hope as they pursued a huge fourth innings target. It was the first 200-run stand for the sixth wicket by India in the fourth innings of a Test, giving Indian supporters something to cheer about before the team was consigned to defeat.
His partnership with KL Rahul kept India's hopes alive in the game, it was the first 150-run stand for 6th wicket by India in fourth innings and they became the seventh pair to have a 150 run stand for sixth wicket in fourth innings of a Test.
