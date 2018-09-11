In Numbers: Pant Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper to Score Ton in England

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 11, 2018, 11:54 PM IST
Rishabh Pant brings up his maiden Test fifty (Credit: Twitter)

Rishabh Pant’s first Test hundred at the Oval helped him carve a place for himself in history on Tuesday as he became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a ton in England.

Pant had got off the mark in Test cricket with a six in his debut Test at Trent Bridge and he reached the hundred at Oval in similar fashion, with a slog sweep off Adil Rashid. Kapil Dev, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh are the other Indian players who have reached their first ton in Test cricket with a six.



The Delhi lad also became the first Indian wicketkeeper and seventh overall to score a century in the fourth innings of a Test match.

He is also the second youngest Indian wicketkeeper to score a century, behind Ajay Ratra who was 20 years and 150 days old while Pant is 20 years and 342 days old.




Pant’s partnership of 204 with KL Rahul gave India a glimmer of hope as they pursued a huge fourth innings target. It was the first 200-run stand for the sixth wicket by India in the fourth innings of a Test, giving Indian supporters something to cheer about before the team was consigned to defeat.

His partnership with KL Rahul kept India's hopes alive in the game, it was the first 150-run stand for 6th wicket by India in fourth innings and they became the seventh pair to have a 150 run stand for sixth wicket in fourth innings of a Test.

First Published: September 11, 2018, 8:35 PM IST
