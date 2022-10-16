'Rishabh Pant Can Be The X-Factor': Former Cricketer Believes Pant Has An Advantage Of Being a Left-Hander

Indian team will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Ahead of the matches, India have announced all the replacements of the injured players but debate over number six player still continues.

India have two options for number six – Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant. A lot of former cricketers and experts have made their choice and recently, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also expressed his views on the same.

Raina, while speaking exclusively to IANS said,

“He’s an important player. He has done it (made runs previously) in Australia. He’s scored hundreds there and won the Gabba Test for us. He’s an x-factor because if you see from 1-6, there’s no leftie batter.

So, how they are going to use him, it’s very important. He’s a very good player and knows how to bat in pressure situations. Hopefully, the management must be thinking about how to bring him in. So, in one or two games, you could see him playing again.”

Raina further stated the importance of a left-handed batter in middle and gave example of the times when he used to play and how the left-handers were crucial in the major tournaments.

While speaking to PTI, Raina said, “I would say the presence of a left-handed batter would be very important in the middle. From No. 1-6, we don’t have a left-hander and I’m sure the opponents will have two-three left-handed bowlers. We have seen it in the past – 2007, 2011 and 2013 – the role Gauti, Yuvi Pa and I played. When Yuvi Pa and I played, we would scare the opponents.”

He further opined that Pant can be the X-factor for India as being a left-hander he could do better for the team along with Hardik Pandya in the middle.

Now Rahul, Rohit will have to decide how they have to go about it. I’m sure they must be thinking over it, but whoever they play, we have to win. You need to bring the X factor with Hardik and who can be the X factor? I think Rishabh being a left-hander could be better,” he said.

The former cricketer also stated clearly that he isn’t choosing Pant over Karthik but admitted that whosoever will get a chance, will have to capitalise on it with responsibility.

“DK has got an opportunity, he has been given a role. But I’m not saying whether they should prefer Pant over DK. Whoever gets a chance, needs to take a lot of responsibility and win the game,” Raina told PTI.

“A left-right combination can upset the rhythm, especially when the grounds in Australia are big. It’s important to have a left-handed batter in the middle. Pant has done really well in Australia and won the Test series there. So we’ll see,” he further added.

