'Rishabh Pant Can Only Get Into The Side if KL Rahul Does Not Find His Form'

Former selector Saba Karim reckons that Rishabh Pant’s absence from the Indian playing eleven against Pakistan was an indication that the team management does not see him in the role of a finisher.

Speaking to India News, Saba said that the team management thinks Dinesh Karthik is more suited for the number 6 spot and only he can play the role of a finisher.

“Rishabh Pant is not seen as a specific choice by the team management for that role. They think if Rishabh has to play, it’s the middle-order,” he added.

The former India wicketkeeper said there was no spot available for Pant in the playing 11 and the only way he will get to play in Asia Cup 2022 is if KL Rahul fails to perform as an opener in the upcoming matches of the tournament.

“I don’t think Pant will get opportunities if India sticks to their last combination. He can only get into the side if KL Rahul does not find his form. Only then, he could get a chance to play,” Saba said.

Pant had previously opened for India in T20Is in the England tour earlier this year. Rahul though failed to contribute to the Indian score in the clash against Pakistan and was dismissed for a duck by Naseem Shah.

Saba, however, said that Pant is a match winner and the management should find a way to play him.

He added that Pant’s presence in the middle order would give India an extra left-hander in the middle order and offer more stability in the batting.

“You need two players to win the World Cup, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant,” Saba said.

India began their Asia Cup campaign with a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first and bowled out their opponents for 147.

While the target wasn’t daunting, the Indian reply was dotted with hiccups.

The game appeared to be in a tight spot before Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took charge of the innings. With six needed off the last three deliveries, Hardik hit a maximum on the fourth delivery to take India over the finish line.

India will play Hong Kong today in their second match in Asia Cup.

