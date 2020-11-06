Rishabh Pant Can't Be MS Dhoni, Stop Comparing Them: Gautam Gambhir

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has said that Pant can't be compared to MS Dhoni and therefore shouldn't try to be like him.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has said that media should stop comparing Rishabh Pant with MS Dhoni. Gambhir’s statement comes in the aftermath of Pant’s string of poor performances which saw him score just 285 runs in 12 matches in IPL 2020.

“First of all, you have to stop saying that Rishabh Pant is the next MS Dhoni. That is one thing which media needs to stop doing it. The more media talks about it, the more Rishabh Pant starts thinking on those chances. He can never be MS Dhoni. He has to be Rishabh Pant,” Gambhir said.

“MS Dhoni probably had so much of range when he came on to international sixes. With Rishabh Pant, only because he could hit those big sixes and stuff, people started comparing him with someone like MS Dhoni. Rishabh Pant has a lot to improve, especially from the keeping point of views and from the batting point of view as well,” he added.

Pant had stormed into the Indian team on back of some great performance in domestic cricket but has flattered to deceive since then. This include a dry run in the year 2019 and 2020. He was even not picked for the limited overs series for Australia tour.

Former cricketer and expert Aakash Chopra believes Pant needs to understand his own game and find comfort with his style of play. “Pant comes across as someone who is confused about his role and his responsibilities towards his own game. I'm not talking about what the team or the situation demands of him but just his comfort with his own style of play,” Chopra wrote in his column in ESPN Cricinfo.