Rishabh Pant Accident Live Updates: India Cricketer Injured After Car Collides With Divider, Taken to Hospital

“The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun,” he added.

As per reports, Pant has lacerative wounds in his forehead, left eye, ligament tear in his knee, abrasions on his back. There are no burns on his body and X-ray have shown there’s no fracture either.

The extent of his injury is not yet known and it will be determined after further scans have been conducted. He was reportedly driving home from Delhi to give his family a surprise visit with plans to spend the New Year with them.

The 25-year-old was recently involved in India’s Bangladesh tour where they won a two-match Test series 2-0.

As per police, Pant saved his life by breaking the window of his Mercedes and jump out of it.

Following the Bangladesh tour, he wasn’t included in India’s T20I squad for the Sri Lanka series at home and instead was asked to report at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning in preparation for a four-Test series against Australia slated to be held in February next year.

