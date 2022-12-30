Rishabh Pant Accident Live Updates: India Cricketer Injured After Car Collides With Divider, Taken to Hospital

Live now
Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 12:09 IST
New Delhi, India
Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised after the car he was traveling in collided with a divider and caught fire in Roorke in the early hours of Friday. He was quickly rushed to a local hospital before being shifted to Dehradun.
“Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am,” Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, was quoted as saying by NDTV. Read More
“Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he’s examined. Thereafter, we’ll take the next steps,” Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun said on Friday
Rishabh Pant was driving in the early hours from Delhi to his him in Roorkee and as per police, has admitted he dozed off for a while and thus lost control of his car. The vehicle ended up colliding with a divider following which it caught fire.
India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s car collided with a divider following which it caught fire. Fortunately, Pant was able to jump out of the car and was taken to a local hospital in the early hours of Friday.
“The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun,” he added.
As per reports, Pant has lacerative wounds in his forehead, left eye, ligament tear in his knee, abrasions on his back. There are no burns on his body and X-ray have shown there’s no fracture either.
The extent of his injury is not yet known and it will be determined after further scans have been conducted. He was reportedly driving home from Delhi to give his family a surprise visit with plans to spend the New Year with them.
The 25-year-old was recently involved in India’s Bangladesh tour where they won a two-match Test series 2-0.
As per police, Pant saved his life by breaking the window of his Mercedes and jump out of it.
Following the Bangladesh tour, he wasn’t included in India’s T20I squad for the Sri Lanka series at home and instead was asked to report at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning in preparation for a four-Test series against Australia slated to be held in February next year.
