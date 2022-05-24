Rishabh Pant Conned by Haryana Cricketer For INR 1.63 Crore; Wicketkeeper's Lawyer Issues Statement

Flamboyant India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was conned by a Haryana cricketer after he offered the glovesman to get him expensive watches at a reasonable rate. Mrinank Singh, who plays for Haryana, is already in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai as a businessman filed a complaint against him for duping him by offering to ger him expensive watches and mobile phones at a cheap rate.

Meanwhile, Pant has been duped for Rs 1.63 crore through a bounced cheque as the wicketkeeper batter and his manager Puneet Solanki has filed a complaint against Mrinank.

Pant’s lawyer Eklavya Dwivedi opened up on the series of incidents and said that the Indian cricketer met Mrinank in the zonal cricket academy camp

“This is basically a case under negotiable instruments act where the cheque issued by the accused Mr. Mrinank Singh has been dishonoured on account of insufficient funds. To take the story back a little bit, how these two met, how it actually transpired and why this cheque was issued was sometime in 2020 or 2021. Mr. Mrinank Singh, who was known to my client Rishabh Pant through their cricketing commonalities. They met somewhere in the zonal cricket academy camp,” Dwivedi told Sports Tak.

“So in 2021, Mr. Mrinank Singh falsely misrepresented to my client that he has just started a new business dealing in luxury items and he could procure the same items for it at a very reasonable cost. Therefore, on this proposal, he transferred a sizeable account to Mr. Mrinank Singh and also parted with certain luxurious items, jewellery etc which were also for, relatively high amounts, anticipating that the accused Mrinank Singh would be able to resell the same and give him huge profits for it,” he added.

Dwivedi further stated that both parties settled for a mutual settlement of INR 1.63 crore for which Mrinnak gave issued a cheque which got eventually bounced.

“After a while, when he was not able to obtain those articles, we gave him a legal notice and a mutual settlement was arrived at Rs 1.63 crore for which Mr. Mrinank Singh issues us a cheque. Now, once we presented this cheque before the bank authorities, we got a return memo saying that there has been a dishonourment of the cheque and it has bounced because of insufficient funds,” he further explained.

“He was not present in the last listing of our case before the magistrate. So, the magistrate has issued directors to the SHO over there (police authorities) to connect him virtually at the next date of hearing, which is July 19. He will be present that day and his statement will be recorded. We have also filed an application under section 143A for interim compensation. That will also be taken up and arguments will be heard on that,” Dwivedi concluded.

On professional front, Pant failed to guide his franchise to the playoffs stage of IPL 2022 after they suffered defeat to Mumbai Indians in their last league-stage match. The wicketkeeper batter has been named India’s vice-captain for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

