Rishabh Pant Could Captain India After Virat Kohli: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan Test opener, Salman Butt has heaped praise on Rishabh Pant and picked him as a potential future captain for India. Butt was very impressed with Pant’s leadership qualities in the 2021 season of the IPL where the latter took his franchise Delhi Capitals to the top of the points table before the league was called off due to the breach of the bio-bubble.

Pant has been in destructive form with the bat since the tour in Australia producing match-defining knocks in Sydney and Brisbane before continuing his form in the home series against England with magnificent performances in Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Although he has not been at his destructive best with the bat for the Capitals in the last two editions of the IPL, his captaincy skills were praised by one and all as he took over the reins from an injured Shreyas Iyer and took the Capitals to the top of the table.

“I am not aware of his domestic cricket records in-depth but from what I have seen in the IPL, if they handed Rishabh Pant the captaincy of Delhi Capitals, then the cricket board (BCCI) may have some plans for the future. But Kohli is still young and he is not going anywhere for the next 8-9 years,” quoted Butt.

Butt was also in full praise of the captaincy of Rohit Sharma – who has led the Mumbai Indians to five titles – a league record. Rohit also has a commendable record for India whenever he has got an opportunity to lead the country.

“Along with Pant, Rohit Sharma is an outstanding captain. I really like him as a captain. Strategically and tactically, he’s a very good captain,” he stated.

The former Pakistani batsman also showered accolades on the way Ajinkya Rahane led India to an astounding win at the MCG in 2020 after the debacle in Adelaide. Rahane led from the front scoring one of the great overseas hundreds by an Asian batsman in Australia while also making astute field and bowling changes.

In the absence of Kohli, India went on to win the four-match series 2-1.

“Recently, India won the Test series in Australia in which Ajinkya Rahane was handling the captaincy. He also did a very nice job in Australia. Tactically, he was spot on and his decision-making was clear,” added Butt.

