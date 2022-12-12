Rishabh Pant Deletes Dream 11 Ad Video from Social Media Accounts After Backlash from Indian Music Fraternity

Rishabh Pant is already under the scanner for a streak of poor performances in the white-ball format. And now, one of his brand endorsements has added to his off-field woes. The young wicketkeeper-batter recently had to face backlash from several Indian musicians for his appearance in one of the Dream 11 advertisements.

The ad, which has been seen on television and social media quite a few times, features Pant as a failed musician had he not been a cricketer.

“Thank God, I followed my dream,” Rishabh Pant says in the advertisement while promoting the fantasy cricket app.

But on Monday, it was learned that Pant has taken down the video of the ad from his social media handles. Renowned vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty came out with a tweet thanking the Indian cricketer for deleting the video from his official Twitter account.

“I want to thank @RishabhPant17 for deleting the Ad from his twitter account n also mention that I personally have nothing against him. I wish him all the best in life n also request him to help us get to the right authorities so that we can take the ad down from other platforms,” Kaushiki wrote.

I want to thank @RishabhPant17 for deleting the Ad from his twitter account n also mention that I personally have nothing against him. I wish him all the best in life n also request him to help us get to the right authorities so that we can take the ad down from other platforms🙏— Kaushiki (@Singer_kaushiki) December 11, 2022

The 42-year-old singer had earlier condemned the advertisement and slammed Rishabh Rishabh for ‘earning a fortune’ by insulting Indian Classical Music

“I don’t have words to express my disgust and the ugliness of this commercial. Disrespecting your legacy makes you look like a fool, Rishabh Pant,” she had written.

I’m a practising Indian Classical Musician and I don’t follow cricket but I’ve never disrespected your field of work. When u haven’tbeen trained to understand something atleast be sensible enough to be respectful towards it. Making fun of your heritage makes you look like a fool— Kaushiki (@Singer_kaushiki) December 9, 2022

Renowned Sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee also issued a statement through a video in which he lashed out at the advertisement for making a joke about Indian classical music.

“The advertisement portrayed Indian Classical Music in a comical and slightly disparaging light. I am shocked and pained to see this as this is not the first time this has happened. I feel this cannot be condoned. This is a great musical art form, greatly respected and revered and honoured across the world. And if you talk about the cricket fraternity, then legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar are great proponents of this art form,” Purbayan said.

Indian Classical Music is part of our national identity and as self respecting citizens of India we should respect our rich cultural identity……. Which is revered the world over 🙏🏼#RespectICM #Respectyourroots pic.twitter.com/JJyOwpvVIB— Purbayan Chatterjee (@stringstruck) December 10, 2022

Pant, who was released from the Indian squad for Bangladesh ODIs, will return in action for the two Tests, starting Wednesday in Chattogram.

