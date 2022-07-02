'Rishabh Pant Doing a Jonny B,' Michael Vaughan's Tweet Riles to Indian Cricket Fans

Rishabh Pant played a splendid knock on Day 1 of the Test match against England. Pant scored his fifth Test century in just 89 balls. His innings managed to grab eyeballs on social media as many former cricketers lauded the wicketkeeper-batsman. Michael Vaughan too tweeted appreciating the stunning innings at Edgbaston. The former England skipper did manage to rub Indian fans the wrong way with his Jonny Bairstow reference.

“This is great viewing .. Rishabh Pant doing a Jonny B,” he wrote.

Vaughan was clearly referring to England batter Jonny Bairstow’s mindboggling performance in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand. Bairstow scored 394 runs in the three-match Test series at a strike rate of 120.12. He notched two centuries and one half-century in the series.

Indian fans pointed out that Rishabh Pant has been batting like this all his life.

“Pant is doing in away matches. Jonny is just home track bully I test,” was one of the reactions.

While another Twitter user opined that Pant has been batting in this fashion since 2018. “Pant is doing it since 2018 whereas Jonny from the last series. I know you are biased, but at least get your facts right,” he wrote.

Another Indian cricket fan wrote, “Rishabh Pant doing his own magic and has done so many times that Jonny will need a few more careers to reach there. Do not make a mockery out of your player. He is scoring at home, no big deal for an English player.”

One user said it was Bairstow who copied Pant’s style of batting. “Correction* Jonny Bairstow did Rishabh Pant thing…This is a natural style of Pant.”

“Pant has been batting like this for a few years now while Bairstow started batting like this only three innings back, and that too on his home grounds,” was another comment.

Here are some other reactions to Vaughan’s post.

Coming back to the match, Pant along with Ravindra Jadeja (83 not out off 163 balls) stitched a solid partnership of 222 runs to help the visitors in overcoming the initial scare. Jasprit Bumrah-led side eventually finished the first day’s play at 338/7.

