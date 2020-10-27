- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
India vs Australia Squad: Fans Divided After Rishabh Pant Gets Dropped from ODI, T20I Teams for Australia Tour
The national selectors announced a huge squad for India's tour of Australia starting next month with Rishabh Pant being a notable omission from India's limited-overs squads.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 27, 2020, 7:38 AM IST
The national selectors announced a huge squad for India's tour of Australia starting next month with Rishabh Pant being a notable omission from India's limited-overs squads. KL Rahul, appointed as the vice-captain in the absence of an injured Rohit Sharma, is the designated wicketkeeper for both the squads with Sanju Samson finding a place in the T20I squad. However, Pant retains his place in the Test squad and fans are questioning the logic of omitting Pant from two squads from retaining him for one. It was reported that Pant may miss out owing to fitness issues and if that is the case, why is he even in the Test squad. In the ongoing IPL, Pant has had a below-average run so far both with the bat and behind the stumps with his close competitors, Rahul and Samson shining with the bat. Some fans think the omission is right as Pant has not had much of an impact in the IPL, but others are also contesting his ommission.
A report in the Times of India had stated that Team India’s fitness trainer had a meeting with Pant where he was found overweight. This could be the factor that might keep him out of contention when the selectors picked the team for the Australia tour. Here's what fans are saying on Twitter about Pant being dropped from the ODI and T20I squads:
KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant : Australia Tour main kar leta hu aap Dream 11 pe team banao #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/U9cpPyXHie
— 6'4 aalu paratha (@amogh___) October 26, 2020
Funny how people are still rooting for Rishabh Pant with such poor performance over Sanju Samson who has been hitting the ball so well this season. ♂️
— CHARLIE (@SRKFandom) October 26, 2020
Rishabh Pant....seriously Rishabh Pant and sky...tattoo banane se batsman mast hota to Kohli world ka best hota .. ohh right sharmaji ka launda to bahar hai!!
— Rahul Shrivastava (@rahulrajs13) October 26, 2020
Frankly, on what basis rishabh pant has been picked ahead of sanju samson right now?if it was performance, only competative crckt indians hv played is IPL in this hour of pandamic. If varun chakravarty can b picked in those badis surely samson has performed much better than pant
— Sujit Gupta (@rksuji) October 26, 2020
I seriously think Rishabh Pant batting downfall is due to his overweight and bad fitness
And for team India fitness is considered... ek benchmark hai sabke lye chahe kitna bada player ho
— Khan (@Khanmohammed12) October 26, 2020
This 'was' Rishabh Pant has even become overweight! He played well these years, he was in team. Simple logic. Sanju has made runs most of the matches! 3-4 matches gone wrong, while Pant's entire tournament gone wrong. Sanju didn't play any Test and only 5 T20Is. Partiality!
— Rudraksh Pandey (@Rudraks04051119) October 26, 2020
#Pant deserved this, @klrahul11 is capable with gloves. #RishabhPant got place in tests just for that Sydney 156. #SanjuSamson needs to prove. #ishankishan in line too. Missing you #Dhoni
— Harshit Minhas (@HarshitMinhas00) October 26, 2020
From one of the most exciting and talked about name in Indian Cricket to not finding place in national squad. Rishabh Pant's career has been a downward spiral.
He's still young and can comeback but I think he's been very ill treated by @BCCI and Indian cricket audience
— Vasu Vashisht (@vasu_vashisht12) October 26, 2020
The big question now is: how long can #RishabhPant last in the Test team? #DelhiCapitals #IPLinUAE #dcvsrh
— Prateek Srivastava (@WCepiphany) October 26, 2020
Fans Divided After Rishabh Pant Gets Dropped from ODI, T20I Teams for Australia Tour
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking