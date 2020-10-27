CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

India vs Australia Squad: Fans Divided After Rishabh Pant Gets Dropped from ODI, T20I Teams for Australia Tour

The national selectors announced a huge squad for India's tour of Australia starting next month with Rishabh Pant being a notable omission from India's limited-overs squads.

India vs Australia Squad: Fans Divided After Rishabh Pant Gets Dropped from ODI, T20I Teams for Australia Tour

The national selectors announced a huge squad for India's tour of Australia starting next month with Rishabh Pant being a notable omission from India's limited-overs squads. KL Rahul, appointed as the vice-captain in the absence of an injured Rohit Sharma, is the designated wicketkeeper for both the squads with Sanju Samson finding a place in the T20I squad. However, Pant retains his place in the Test squad and fans are questioning the logic of omitting Pant from two squads from retaining him for one. It was reported that Pant may miss out owing to fitness issues and if that is the case, why is he even in the Test squad. In the ongoing IPL, Pant has had a below-average run so far both with the bat and behind the stumps with his close competitors, Rahul and Samson shining with the bat. Some fans think the omission is right as Pant has not had much of an impact in the IPL, but others are also contesting his ommission.

A report in the Times of India had stated that Team India’s fitness trainer had a meeting with Pant where he was found overweight. This could be the factor that might keep him out of contention when the selectors picked the team for the Australia tour. Here's what fans are saying on Twitter about Pant being dropped from the ODI and T20I squads:

Fans Divided After Rishabh Pant Gets Dropped from ODI, T20I Teams for Australia Tour

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches