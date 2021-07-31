Rishabh Pant Enjoys Training with Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel in the Gym

After a heartbreaking loss in the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand, team India is gearing up for a five-match Test series against England. The Test series is scheduled to get underway from August 4 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Indian cricket team players are preparing diligently for the Test series against England and their social media posts vouch for the same. On June 30, Friday, India’s ace wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant shared a happy picture with opening batsman Rohit Sharma, spin all-rounder Axar Patel and India’s assistant fielding coach Nuwan Seneviratne.

Seeing the backdrop, one can easily conclude that all the four players were sweating it out in the gym to prepare themselves for the upcoming Test series. In the caption, Pantdropped two weightlifting emojis and a bicep emoticon.

While Team India is having training and practice sessions in Durham, the players are also keeping themselves entertained by spending some quality time with each other. On Friday, Rohit made headlines as he shared an adorable picture of Pant. In the snap, Pant is sporting a contagious smile along with funky sunglasses. He is also wearing a white t-shirt on which a red rose is made.

In the caption, Rohit introduced Pant as Badshah. “We have our own Badshah here," Rohit wrote followed by the emoji of a sunglass smiley and a crown.

Notably, Pant was recently infected with the coronavirus. The same resulted in the wicketkeeper missing the three-day warm-up game between India and County Select XI. In the absence of Pant, KL Rahul donned the wicketkeeper gloves for India. The warm-up game between the two sides resulted in a draw.

However, Pant is now fit to take the field against England as he joined the Indian camp a few days back after recovering from the virus. The youngster also participated in India’s recently conducted net session.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here