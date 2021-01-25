Rishabh Pant Gets Trolled by Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan for his Choice of Outfit

Days after hogging the limelight for his heroics in of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia, Team India’s Rishabh Pant got trolled by his cricketing colleagues for his choice of outfit on social media.

Days after hogging the limelight for his heroics in of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia, Team India’s Rishabh Pant got trolled by his cricketing colleagues for his choice of outfit on social media. It isn’t a secret anymore about Pant and his love for animated cartoons characters. The wicketkeeper-batsman was even seen humming the Hindi version of the Spiderman theme song during the Brisbane Test. The 23-year-old never would have imagined that he’ll be trolled for expressing his love for cartoons, that too from his peers in the game.

Pant on Sunday shared a photo on his Instagram account to express his love for another cartoon character. He was wearing a t-shirt of Tom from the popular Tom & Jerry series’ face printed on it and asked netizens if they loved watching the ‘cartoon’. As soon as the post went live, Yuzvendra Chahal was the first one to take a dig at his teammate. The spin ace left a cheeky comment on Pant’s post and asked, “You or Tom bro?”

In between this funny banter, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan too joined the party. “I watch many times, both you and Tom,” Khan said along with multiple laughing emojis. Pant’s Instagram post received much love as it garnered over 5.2 lakh likes and tons of user comments as well.

Meanwhile, Pant was the hero for Team India as he played an unbeaten 89 in the fourth innings of the deciding fourth Test at The Gabba in Brisbane to steer his side for an astounding win. The southpaw was adjudged as the player of the match for his series-clinching knock that not only helped India win the four-match Test series 2-1, but also retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After their historic series win Down Under, India is all set to host England for four Tests, five T20 Internationals, and three limited-overs Internationals which will begin on February 5, 2021.