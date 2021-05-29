Rishabh Pant Gives 'Free Pendulum Ride' to Team India Analyst in Hilarious Video

The Indian cricket team is currently preparing for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The final of the inaugural ICC tournament will be played at Southampton, England, from June 18-22. The 20-member Indian squad is presently serving a two-week mandatory quarantine in Mumbai before flying for the United Kingdom on June 2. Team India will also play against England for a five-match Test series, scheduled to start in August.

Rishabh Pant is likely to be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper for the England tour. Pant is also training hard with the rest of the team in Mumbai. Recently, the 23-year-old shared a video on Instagram where he’s seen doing a very difficult handstand. The video is a testament to his dedication to fitness.

Pant is known to be serious during training, but he also ensures that there are some fun moments. The swashbuckling batsman posted a video on Instagram Stories where he can be seen lifting India’s team analyst Hari Prasad Mohan. Pant effortlessly turned him around and then both of them shared a laugh. A user posted the video on Twitter.

Sharing Pant’s video, Hari jokingly said people can contact the cricketer for “free 360-degree pendulum rides”.

The Delhi Capitals skipper is having a dream run since the start of 2021. Pant helped India clinch its second Test series in Australia. During the final and fourth match against Australia in January 2021, Pant’s unbeaten 87 helped India chase the tough target of 320-plus runs. Pant hit the winning runs and helped Team India breach the Aussie fort Gabba.

After cementing his position in the Indian squad, Pant led the Delhi Capitals in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in absence of injured Shreyas Iyer. DC was on the top spot of the IPL 2021 when it was suspended after several players and staff testing positive for COVID-19.

