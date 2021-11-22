'Rishabh Pant Hasn't Got His Tempo Right in T20 Cricket'

Fearing that Indian team management could soon be looking beyond Rishabh Pant in the T20Is, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori reckons that the wicketkeeper-batter hasn’t grasped what his role in the side is which means he ends up being either overly cautious or reckless at times.

During the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand which the former clean swept, Pant scored 33 runs across three innings. 17 of those runs were scored in one innings.

Although, in his defense, in two of those innings, he was left with not many runs to score, coming out to bat late in the innings with India chasing targets. However, when India batted first in the third and final T20I in Kolkata, he could only manage four.

Overall, the 24-year-old has played 41 T20Is so far and scored 623 runs at an average of 23.07 and a strike-rate of 122.87. Vettori feels that Pant has failed to set his tempo right in the shortest format,

“He (Pant) hasn’t got his tempo right in T20 cricket," Vettori was quoted as saying by India Today. “He hasn’t quite understood his role, particularly in this series. Sometimes he is overly cautious, then he is reckless."

“It doesn’t feel like there is a flow to his game. When you see great T20 batters batting well, it is all about flow and momentum and you just feel a rhythm to it. He hasn’t quite got that yet," he added.

Vettori thinks that unless Pant can understands what the team wants from him, the team management could explore other options. However, he expects the youngster to get enough chances to find his rhythm.

“I will be surprised if they (team management) don’t talk long and hard about what they expect from him. But, the onus is on Pant to find that right tempo. The reality is, if he doesn’t, they can look elsewhere. They have Ishan Kishan and KL can keep wickets as well in T20," he said.

“They will give Pant the opportunity to find his rhythm, knowing that they can change pretty quick as well," he added.

