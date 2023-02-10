Road to Recovery: Rishabh Pant Posts Couple of Photos With a Strong Message on Social Media

Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant posted a couple of photos sharing his road to recovery from the injuries he sustained during a car accident last year. Pant underwent knee surgery last month and is all set to miss this year’s Indian Premier League and ODI World Cup.

Pant was involved in a car accident which took place on December 30 morning as his car with the divider. The southpaw was travelling to his hometown from Delhi when the horrendous incident took place.

After emergency care at a local facility, he was shifted to a private hospital in Dehradun before the BCCI decided to airlift him to Mumbai to continue his treatment.

Pant took to Twitter and captioned the photos, “One step forward One step stronger One step better."

The unfortunate crash took place close to the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal as Pant suffered several injuries.

The initial medical update from the BCCI said Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe apart from abrasion injuries on his back after the car accident.

The southpaw has been active on social media in the past few weeks.

Recently, the 25-year-old shared a picture of two boys on his official Twitter handle and thanked them for saving his life after the car crash.

Pant tweeted that his surgery was successful and his recovery has been great. The Indian cricketer also shared a photo of two boys, named Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar. Calling them a hero, Pant mentioned that he will forever be grateful to both of them.

The fans are missing his presence on the field in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. Pant played a crucial role in India’s historic triumph on Australian on the 2020-21 tour with a match-winning knock at The Gabba.

