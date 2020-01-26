Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 4th Test, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 24 - 28 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

400 (98.2)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

88/6 (41.5)

South Africa trail by 312 runs
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 54, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 26 January, 2020

1ST INN

Perth Scorchers *

52/2 (9.0)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder

Toss won by Perth Scorchers (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

26 Jan, 202012:20 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

Rishabh Pant is Talented & it is His Job to Prove People Wrong: Kapil Dev

It is the job of a talented cricketer like Rishabh Pant to prove his detractors wrong, legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev said on Saturday.

PTI |January 26, 2020, 8:55 AM IST
Rishabh Pant is Talented & it is His Job to Prove People Wrong: Kapil Dev

It is the job of a talented cricketer like Rishabh Pant to prove his detractors wrong, legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev said in Chennai on Saturday.

Of late, Pant has found himself at the receiving end of criticism for his inconsistency in the field while playing for India.

"Pant is so talented. He cannot blame anybody. He has to look after his own career. The only way for him is to keep on getting runs and prove everybody wrong. When you are talented, it is your job to prove people wrong," India's first World Cup-winning captain said.

Dev was responding to a question on the young Delhi 'keeper being benched as the think-tank opted for K L Rahul to don the big gloves in the second and third ODIs of the recent ODI series against Australia and the first T20 against New Zealand on Friday.

"The players have to look after themselves. They should never give the option to the selectors to drop them or give them a rest."

The former captain was in the city in connection with the promotion of the upcoming film, '83', based on India's historic victory in the 1983 World Cup in England.

On Rahul being handed the 'keeper's job in place of Pant, he said it is the team management's call.

"It is the team management's call. I don't know about these things. It is not my decision. The team has to decide who opens, who bats at No. 3 etc," he added.

Asked about the Indian fast bowlers getting injured often these days, he said, "When you play 10 months in a year, you will get injured."

"You have to look after the fast bowlers. The conditions and weather in India is more challenging than other parts of the world. The team management will have to take care of them," he added.

On whether he was worried about all-rounder Hardik Pandya's frequent injury issues, Dev, in his typical style, said, "Pandya has to be worried. He should be worried about how fast he can get fit and come back into the team. That's important. He has to look after himself."

Queried about calls for former skipper Mahendra Singh's retirement, Dev said it will be "our loss" whenever he retires.

"He has served the country so well for so many years. One day, he has to retire. It will be sooner or later. He has to go at some time. He is not playing matches. So I don't know when he is going to come out and say he has had enough.

"It will be our loss whenever he retires," the great said.

Indian cricket teamKapil DevRishabh Pant

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more