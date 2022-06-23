Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah Among 4 Indian Players to Play For Leicestershire in Warm-up Match

Leicestershire Foxes have announced that four Indian star cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will play for the hosts in the four-day warm-up match against Rohit Sharma and Co. The crucial warm-up clash will be a tune-up for the Indian team ahead of the postponed Test match against England which will be played on July 1 at Edgbaston.

The inclusion of four Indian players in Leicestershire will allow all members of the Indian team to get adequate match practice before the England clash.

The match will be played with 13 players per side to provide further flexibility and help manage bowling workloads.

“Leicestershire CCC will welcome members from the India touring party into their side for tomorrow’s four-day tour match at Uptonsteel County Ground. India superstars Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will all team up with the Leicestershire squad, captained by opening batsman Sam Evans. LCCC, BCCI and the ECB have all agreed to allow the four players from the visiting camp to be part of the Running Foxes side, in order to allow all members of the travelling party to participate in the fixture (subject to fitness),” the LCCC said in a statement.

Apart from Evans, Pujara, Pant, Bumrah and Prasidh, the other players in the LCCC are — Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande and Roman Walker.

India currently lead the series 2-1 as the last match was postponed after multiple COVID cases surfaced in the visitors’ camp.

On Wednesday, skipper Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur among others practised for over two hours at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.



India’s selectors have named Navdeep Saini, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Simarjeet Singh as the net bowlers for the tour. The first two named are with the squad already while the departure of Singh is believed to have been delayed.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

