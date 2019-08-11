Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

11 Aug, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

RIshabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav Turn Hotel Corridor Into 22-yard strip

IANS |August 11, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
RIshabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav Turn Hotel Corridor Into 22-yard strip

After a washed out ODI in Guyana, both India and West Indies were looking to have a productive training session at the Queen's Park Oval, the venue of the second match of the three-game rubber to be played on Sunday.

However, rain gods had other plans on Saturday as they didn't allow the teams to get a glimpse of the conditions which would be on offer for the second ODI.

The Men in Blue were forced to train indoors with many even using the hotel corridor for practise.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant posted a video on his Instagram account where he along with Kuldeep Yadav can be seen playing cricket in the hotel corridor ahead of second ODI.

Kuldeep is seen bowling his left-arm spin in the hotel corridor and Pant, with his gloves on, keeps the turning ball. Pant shared this video saying, "Where? When? What? Who? …No sorry …I only know the "Why".

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India also posted a photo of Rohit Sharma under an umbrella with a bat in his hand.

"Just been that kind of a day. The Hitman finding some space for fun as he rushed indoors for practice in Trinidad," read the caption of the photo.

Having already won the T20I series, India will look to continue their dominance in the remaining two ODIs against the Jason Holder-led side.

india vs west indies 2019Kuldeep YadavOff The FieldRishabh Pant

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Galle

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more
Loading...