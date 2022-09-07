Rishabh Pant Left Confused After Hardik Pandya was Sent Ahead of Him Against Sri Lanka: WATCH

India is on the verge of elimination from the Asia Cup after suffering a defeat at hands of Sri Lanka on Tuesday. After getting to a commanding position thanks to a brilliant 72-run knock by skipper Rohit Sharma, the side let the control of the game slip away from them.

The fall of Rohit started a batting collapse for India. But before things went wrong on the field it was a confusion in the team dug out that has now caught the internet’s attention. After Rohit’s dismissal in the 13th over, Rishabh Pant was expected to walk in to bat at number four. However, at the last moment, the team management decided to give Hardik Pandya a batting promotion and send him over to Rishabh.

In a video that has now gone viral, Rishabh could be seen getting almost ready to wear gloves before Hardik receives a signal from the team management. Following this, Hardik, who is already padded up, wears his helmet and walks in to replace Rohit.

Incidentally, both Rishabh and Hardik failed to offer stability to the Indian innings and were dismissed with identical scores. Both batters scored 17 of 13 deliveries before getting out.

India could add only 63 of the last 7.4 overs and finished with 173 runs on the board. Sri Lanka got off to a blazing start, adding 97 runs for the opening wicket. The Lankan team appeared to be cruising away with a match before Yuzvendra Chahal provided India with the much-needed breakthrough.

The leggie first dismissed Pathum Nissanka in the 12th over and followed it up with the wicket of Charith Asalanka in the same over. Chahal returned to pick set Kusal Mendis in the 15th over, giving India a good chance of a comeback.

However, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa stitched a pivotal partnership to ensure that there were no hiccups on their side’s way to victory. The duo added 64 off the last 5.5 overs and take their side to a victory with a ball to spare.

With the victory, Sri Lanka has confirmed its place in the Asia Cup finale, slated to be played on September 11.

