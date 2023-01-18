Rishabh Pant Likely to be Discharged in 2 weeks, Rehabilitation to Begin After 2 Months: Report

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant recently underwent a major surgery after he had a car accident while traveling from Delhi to Rourkee to surprise his mom.

It has been 10 days since Pant underwent the surgery on his knee and has been kept under observation by doctors to assess his progress.

As per a report in The Times of India, Pant had a major surgery on the medial collateral ligament (MCL) as well as a minor repair on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The doctors are hoping that the rest of the ligaments will heal naturally, and the southpaw is currently under observation.

ALSO READ| ‘Like Something Happened to My Own Son’- MSK Prasad Reacts To Rishabh Pant Accident

“All the ligaments were injured. The posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) is a cause of concern. The doctors said that MCL surgery was absolutely necessary. Now his PCL will be assessed in two weeks. Hopefully, it will not need any further surgery. As of now, he essentially has undergone just one major surgery," a BCCI source was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

It has also been mentioned that Pant will be discharged from the hospital in two weeks’ time, after which his recovery will be monitored by the BCCI.

After his accident, the 25-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun, following which he was airlifted to Mumbai recently so that BCCI could take over his rehabilitation process.

“The ligaments usually heal in four to six weeks. After that rehab and strengthening will begin. His return to play will be assessed in another two months," the source added.

“He will have to undergo counseling sessions too, it could be four to six months before he can start playing," the report stated further.

ALSO READ| ‘There are many with more kgs’: Venkatesh Prasad Slams Sarfaraz Khan Snub, Calls it ‘Abuse to Domestic Cricket’

Meanwhile, Pant recently shared a lengthy post, his first on social media since his accident, as he thanked his fans, the BCCI and others for their prayers and messages.

I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I’ll be forever grateful and indebted 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/iUcg2tazIS— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

The youngster also shared a picture of the two boys Rajat and Nishu Kumar who helped him reach the hospital, saying that he will remain ‘forever grateful’ to them.

“I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I’ll be forever grateful and indebted," wrote Pant on Twitter.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here