Rishabh Pant Looks Sharp in Sharjah; Delhi Capitals Liken Him To Another Famous Lefthander

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) later this month, Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Capitals looked sharp as he smashed balls off spinners for sixes during a practice session at the Sharjah Stadium.
Delhi Capitals shared a video on Twitter on Tuesday in which Pant can be seen hitting one six after another. The team captioned it as, “An Indian southpaw smashing sixes off spinners at will in Sharjah... Well, where have we heard that before?”
Left for the readers to guess, the post apparently referred to former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly whose stunning knocks in Sharjah is remembered till date. In the tri-nation Coca-Cola Cup series in 1998, which also included Australia and New Zealand, Ganguly’s 105 led India to a 15-run victory in the first match.
In another day and night match the same year, the former Indian skipper scored an unbeaten 63-run which included three sixes and four boundaries. Ganguly, in an opening partnership with Sachin Tendulkar, chased the target of 196 without losing any wicket.
Around 22 years later, another left-hander, Rishabh Pant showed similar temperament. Even though in practice, the resemblance was telling. In the 38-second video, Pant hit three sixes in three balls. He then made a gesture as if to accept the applause.
The schedule for the 13th edition of the IPL to be held in UAE was released on Sunday. The matches, which will be watched across the globe, will be played in three cities in the UAE –Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Dubai will be the host for 24 IPL games, 20 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi while the remaining 12 matches are to take place in Sharjah.
Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in their first match on September 20. The Shreyas Iyer-led team will be counting on Pant to carry his momentum to the matches. The team also includes Alex Carey, another wicket keeper, so Pant has his task cut out.
Pant is already facing tough challenge in the Indian team in form of KL Rahul, who has lately been the preferred option. IPL for Pant in this context becomes even more crucial.
Rishabh Pant Looks Sharp in Sharjah; Delhi Capitals Liken Him To Another Famous Lefthander
The Explosive left-hander looked in supreme touch as he was seen hitting maximums during a net session.
