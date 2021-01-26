Rishabh Pant Opens Up on World Cup 2019 Performance and the Bounce Back

Rishabh Pant has emerged as a star after his performance in the recently concluded India vs Australia Test series. The wicket-keeper batsman’s 89 not out atThe Gabba werevital to India clinching the match and the series Down Under. Pant, widely seen as a worthy successor of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a keeper-batsman, recently opened about the highs and lows of his cricketing career so far.

Pant talked about his disappointment after India crashed out of the World Cup 2019 losing to New Zealand in the semi finals. In a chat with Sports Today,he said, “I was not happy that I couldn't win the game for my team. My career hit a low after the WC, but then slowly I started increasing my focus towards the game because there is always scope for improvement in life." He added about realising that"there is no limit to how much you can improve."

In the match against New Zealand, Pant managed to score just 32 runs. India suffered early setbacks in the match but a valiant innings from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja helped the team come back in the run chase. Jadeja scored 77 runs from 59 balls. He and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who scored 50 off 72 balls, made a partnership of 111 runs. It was not enough though and India ended up losing the match by 18 runs. Apart from that, the 2019 World Cup semi-final ended up being the last limited overs international match of MS Dhoni.

Pant in his interview also mentioned that his journey from then on has been good. He also stressed upon how he is a strong believer of improvement and focus. The batsman mentioned that continuity of the two elements leads to good things and that is what he has been doing ever since the World Cup 2019.

The cricketer has been in scintillating form in the Border-Gavaskar Test Series against Australia. Other than the match-winning 89 in the fourth Test, Pant also scored 97 in Sydney. The 23-year-old scored 274 runs in the entire series.