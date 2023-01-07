Rishabh Pant Operated for Ligament Tear on Right Knee in Mumbai: Report

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was airlifted from Dehradun to Mumbai for further treatment after surviving a horrific car accident. The 25-year-old was going to Roorkee from Delhi to surprise his family member but met with an accident after which he was first taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Dehradun. Currently, the cricketer is under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

As reported by Mid-day, the wicketkeeper-batter has a undergone ligament tear on his right knee. It has been learned that Dr Pardiwala and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital performed the surgery.

ALSO READ | ‘Biggest Problem is India’s Top Order’: Ex-selector Lashes Out at Team for Relying Heavily on Surya

“On Friday morning at around 10.30 am Dr Pardiwala and his team conducted ligament tear surgery on his right knee, the surgery was performed for around 2 to 3 hours. The surgery went smoothly,” the report stated.

However, the report added that the hospital didn’t confirm the development and that the BCCI would roll out an official statement soon on Rishabh’s progress.

The accident took place in the wee hours of December 30 as his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand.

Pant was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun. He was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi and was driving his Mercedes car.

ALSO READ | ‘They found Axar, We Aren’t Talking About Jadeja’: Ex-opener Highlights Latest ‘Debatable’ Issue in Team India

The first medical update from the BCCI said Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe apart from abrasion injuries on his back after the car accident.

Later that evening, a medical bulletin said the results of Pant’s MRI of the brain and spine came out as normal. It added that Pant also underwent plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.

(With IANS Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here