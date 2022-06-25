Rishabh Pant Plays 'Shot of the Day' Against Umesh Yadav; Scoop For Six | WATCH

Rishabh Pant sent his own bowlers on a leather hunt as he went onto slam 76 off 87 balls at Grace Road ground against India, playing for Leicester. Teams can swap players among each other in the warm-up game and Pant made sure that India pay dearly for pushing him to change sides. He was conservative during in his initial stay and then went after the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj as he quickly went to his half-century.

During his 154-minute stay in the middle, Pant entertained the crowd with 14 boundaries and a six. Responding to India’s 246 for eight declared after a day of multiple rain interruptions, Leicestershire were primed to take a sizable lead over the tourists when Pant was in his element.

But the possibility died down with the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter’s dismissal, thanks to a good catch by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.



This was after they were reeling at 138 for six at one stage of the innings. Leicestershire’s first innings ended at 244, two less than India’s total. Meanwhile, there was one instance where he just scooped Yadav for a six. He just used his own pace against the bowler, just maneuvering the ball as can be seen in this video.



The 24-year-old Pant, who oversaw the Indian team’s excellent comeback in the T20I series against South Africa at home but struggled to score runs and got out in an identical fashion, played some fine shots here on Friday. There was a lovely cover drive against Mohammed Shami while he was engaged in some sort of a battle with the world-class India seamer. Then, Pant used the pace of Umesh Yadav and played a scoop for a six to bring up his half-century.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here