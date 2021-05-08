Rishabh Pant Provides Financial Aid to Procure Oxygen Cylinders for Covid Patients

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has penned down an emotional note for the country which is grappling with the second wave of Coronavirus. Almost four lakh cases are now being reported daily and in such a scenario, Pant is doing his bit. In this note, he declared that he will be donating to Hemkunt Foundation which will be then used to procure beds, Oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients.

“I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide O2 Cylinders with Beds, kits and much more to the suffering across the country,” I am especially keen to work with organisations providing medical aid and support to rural India and non-metro cities which do not have the capacity of the medical infrastructure of the major cities,” he wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first such assistance by an Indian cricketer. Several cricketers are already engaged in relief work. This include captain Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan. Meanwhile Australia’s Pat Cummins too donated to India’s cause.

India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have donated Rs 2 crore to a fund-raising project, which will raise a total of Rs 7 crore to support the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The two are raising money through crowd-funding platform Ketto. “…Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma are aiming to raise Rs. 7 crore for COVID relief in India,” a press release from the celebrity couple stated.

“They are kickstarting a fundraising campaign #InThisTogether on the crowd-funding platform Ketto and are putting Rs. 2 crore for this initiative.” The campaign will run for seven days on Ketto and the proceeds will be directed to ACT Grants, the implementation partner which will work towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and tele-medicine facilities all through the pandemic and the amount. “We are going through an unprecedented time in the history of our country and our nation needs all of us to unite and save as many people as possible. Anushka and I have been shocked to see the human suffering since last year,” Kohli said.

(With PTI inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here