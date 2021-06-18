Rishabh Pant Reveals Stories Behind His Instagram Photos Ahead Of WTC Final

The stage is set for the first-ever World Test Championship final, which will be held in Southampton from Friday, this week. The two best test teams in the world, India and New Zealand, are going to face each other in the final match. In the last two years, during the qualification round for the finals of the test championship, both the teams showed their best game on the field. One player on the Indian side can be the key to victory.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has shown sheer class and perseverance during these years. Pant has also scored a brilliant century in the practice intra-squad matches. ICC tweeted a video in which Rishabh pant recalled his old photos.

The members of the Indian team were interviewed before the WTC final and were shown some special photos shared on social media. Pant was shown his old memories and one of them was when he was given the Indian cap by the legendary batsman and captain MS Dhoni. Pant in the video mentioned that Dhoni asked him to enjoy cricket.

What happened on Dhoni’s birthday

Rishabh Pant was also shown a picture from Dhoni’s birthday in which his mouth was covered with cake. Pant also added that Jadeja poured curd on Dhoni’s face when he saw that the cake was not applied completely on his face.

Pant recalls Dravid

Pant commented on a picture from his under 19 world cup days and remembered Rahul Dravid, as he was his coach in that tournament. Pant told that he had got a very difficult pitch in Kolkata, despite this he was able to make a significant contribution to the team.

Pant’s gymnastics skill

Rishabh Pant also told how he can easily do acrobatics on the field. Pant was taught gymnastics by his teacher in Dehradun. Today these skills are working for him.

Insta Memories with @RishabhPant17 – reliving the story behind the photos 📸 pic.twitter.com/xVFF27guDB— ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2021

Pant was also shown a picture of India’s historic victory at Gabba. Pant had made a significant contribution in winning the test match with an unbeaten 89 runs innings. With the help of his performance, India defeated Australia in their home for the second time.

