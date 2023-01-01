Rishabh Pant Said 'Mummy Ko Phone Mila Do' But Her Phone Was Switched Off: Sushil Kumar Gives Gruesome Details of Aftermath

India cricketer Rishabh Pant had a near-death situation when his car overturned in the wee hours of Friday on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batter was traveling to Roorkee to surprise his mother but met with an accident after he reportedly dozed off and hit the divider. However, Pant has claimed that he hit the divider avoiding a pothole. Meanwhile the over speeding vehicle lost balance and Pant had to break the windshield to come out of the raging vehicle and save himself.

“Meri Mummy ko phone mila do” where his first remarks as he was pulled away to safety by Haryana roadways driver Sushil Kumar and his conductor Paramjit.

In a chat with Times of India, the good Samaritan revealed how Pant could barely speak in the aftermath and pointed towards his smartphone which was lying near the mangled vehicle. “Meri mummy ko phone mila do,” he said.

Nevertheless, her phone was switched off and Sushil had to call the cops who arranged for the ambulance. He also added that he put in the money belonging to Pant back in his pocket as he was taken away. Some media reports had stated that his money was stolen by the first responders as the bloodied cricketer asked for help.

Kumar also claimed that Pant wanted to thank him but couldn’t speak. There was lots of blood that was oozing out of his forehead, he said.

“I didn’t want to leave that person (Pant) alone in that state. I did try to look into the car and found no one else. There was a lot of blood coming out from his forehead and legs. Her mother’s phone was off," Kumar said during his conversation with Timesofindia.com.

“One of the passengers on the bus came, saw the injured man and said “Yeh to cricketer Rishabh Pant hai", said Kumar, who is not a fan of cricket. “I hardly watch cricket. I don’t know who plays cricket for India. I just know Sachin (Tendulkar) and (MS) Dhoni. Whether he is a cricketer or a millionaire, I just wanted to help and save a life".

“There was some money scattered on the road. I picked all of it and put it in his (Pant’s) pocket. I told him ‘theek ho jaoge, dhyan rakhna’ (you will be fine, take care). He wanted to say something, but couldn’t. He tried waving his hand towards me, wanting to say thanks," said driver Kumar.

