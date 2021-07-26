Rishabh Pant Shares Adorable Clicks With 'New Friend' in England

Team India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has recently joined the Indian cricket squad in England after completely recovering from the COVID-19 virus. Earlier this month, the batsman had tested positive for COVID-19 during the 20-day break. Following this, he did not join his team in Durham where the team members were scheduled to assemble ahead of the 5-match Test series against England. After completing his quarantine and recovering from the virus, Pant was also seen practicing in the net sessions in the video shared by the Indian Cricket Team on its Instagram handle.

As Pant is back in action, he has also shared some photos with the ‘new friends’ he made in England. In a series of pictures shared on his Instagram handle, Pant is first seen taking a walk on the street and then playing with a pony. The cricketer donned a white t-shirt and black shorts, but what took away all the attention was his multi-colored jacket. In the first click, he posed with a smile, while for the second he went for a candid look. In the last one, you can see him having fun with his ‘new friend.’

Pant had also shared some clicks on Twitter too. Sharing the adorable pictures, he wrote, “Making new friends here in England.” He further thanked his fans and followers for their love and support. Pant informed that he is back and “can’t wait to return to the pitch.”

Making new friends here in England ☺️Thank you everyone for your love and support, I'm back and can't wait to return to the pitch #RP17 pic.twitter.com/UPgc2kYZeZ— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 25, 2021

He had also shared a video of him feeding his ‘new friend’ via the Instagram handle.

The Delhi-based batsman was all smiles as he was feeding the horse. The adorable video was an instant hit among his fans as they found it really lovely and heart-warming.

Pant will join the Indian squad as they take on England in the five-match Test series, which is slated to begin from August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The Men in Blue will be hoping to kick start the new cycle of the Championship with a victory.

