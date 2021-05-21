Rishabh Pant Should Be Our First-Choice Keeper in England: Wriddhiman Saha

Back in 2014, when MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket, Wriddhiman Saha‘s fans must have thought that for now Saha can breath easy and his path to seal the deal as India’s best wicket-keeper batsman is now clear. But fast forward six years and none of them can now comprehend the fact that a youngster from Delhi is now pushing ‘Wriddhi’ all the way.

Saha had his fair share of run ins for the slot of the wicket-keeper with the 23-year-old recently. For instance, in Australia earlier this year Saha was dropped from the side after the first Test and since then it is Pant who has made himself the ‘first choice’ keeper. And now as team India kick off their long journey to England, the 36-year-old favoured Pant over himself.

“Rishabh Pant played the last few matches of the World Test Championship, he’s done well and he should be our first-choice keeper in England. I would just wait, and if any opportunity arises, I will give my best. I will keep practicing for that one chance,” Saha told Sportskeeda.

“I try to be the same irrespective of the situation. Whether I am performing or no, I don’t see any change in myself, no idea if others around me spot anything different. We can only try to perform – sometimes it clicks, sometimes it doesn’t – and the management takes the call based on all these parameters. “Practice remains the same, irrespective of whether I am playing or not. I always try to improve, but yes, there is a huge gulf between a practice session and a professional match. It ultimately boils down to who delivers on the bigger stage,” he added when was asked how is he going to counter Pant’s rise.

India will take on New Zealand in the WTC Final which will be followed by a five match Test series against England in England.

