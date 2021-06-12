Rishabh Pant Shows His Form Ahead Of World Test Championship Final

Rishabh Pant is one of the most exciting batsmen of the current timers. Team India will rely on Pant when they play against New Zealand at Southampton in the World Test Championship final. Pant demonstrated his form by hitting a half-century in an intra-squad practice match. From Friday, the Indian team began playing intra-squad matches in preparation for the historic final.

BCCI had also shared a video which showed highlights of the match. In one snippet, we can see Pant charging down the track and hitting a six. Pant then raised his bat acknowledging the cheers.

A good Day 1 at office for #TeamIndia at the intra-squad match simulation ahead of #WTC21 Final 💪 pic.twitter.com/TFb06126fr— BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2021

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja were in the team. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and R Ashwin were in the other team. India will compete in the final without any match practice. Indian players were in isolation in Mumbai and later quarantined once they arrived in England.

New Zealand, on the other hand, is in the middle of a two-Test series against England, which is working as a warm-up for the World Test Championship final. The match will be played in Southampton from June 18 to June 22.

Coming back to Rishabh Pant, the left-hander has been in very good form in all forms of the game. Pant’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals was top of the heap when the tournament was postponed. In Tests, he has emerged as a match-winner.

He shone in the series against England at home when the Indian won the series 3-1. He scored a century and once got out in the 90s. In India’s historic tour of Australia, he scored two half-centuries, including the one at Gabba which every Indian cricket fan will remember.

Pant is a key factor if India had to emerge victorious in the World Test Championship. He is currently sixth in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here