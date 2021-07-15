Rishabh Pant the Player Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in England - Report

Rishabh Pant is the Indian player who has tested positive for COVID-19 in England, according to a report in Sports Tak. The report said he had turned a positive result more than a week back and is asymptomatic.

Pant was among the players who had visited the Wembley stadium to watch an England vs Germany Euro match.

Good experience watching ⚽️. vs pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

Pant is currently in isolation in his acquaintance’s place and will not join the rest of the side in Durham immediately.

More to follow…

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here