Rishabh Pant the Player Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in England - Report
Photo: Rishabh Pant on Twitter.

Rishabh Pant is the Indian player who has tested positive for COVID-19 in England ahead of the Test series.

Rishabh Pant is the Indian player who has tested positive for COVID-19 in England, according to a report in Sports Tak. The report said he had turned a positive result more than a week back and is asymptomatic.

Pant was among the players who had visited the Wembley stadium to watch an England vs Germany Euro match.

Pant is currently in isolation in his acquaintance’s place and will not join the rest of the side in Durham immediately.

More to follow…

first published:July 15, 2021, 11:22 IST