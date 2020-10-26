T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 RR s MI: Rishabh Pant Trolled Again as Sanju Samson Finds Form in Rajasthan Royals' Crucial Win Over Mumbai Indians

Sanju Samson's innings drew praise from fans and experts alike, but poor Rishabh Pant found himself in the middle of the conversation as well.

IPL 2020 RR s MI: Rishabh Pant Trolled Again as Sanju Samson Finds Form in Rajasthan Royals' Crucial Win Over Mumbai Indians

Rishabh Pant is not away from the limelight much, even if he is not playing. Sanju Samson, Pant's closest competition when it comes to that wicketkeeping slot for team India, finally hit form with a scintillating 54* off 31 balls in Rajasthan Royals superlative chase of MI's 195 -- led by Ben Stokes' 107* off 60 and that in turn, shifted the attention towards Pant and his performance. Largely gone unnoticed so fad this season, Pant has a below-average season so far scoring 217 runs in eight matches at 31.00 and an uninspiring strike-rate of 117.29 and is yet to cross the 50-run mark in an innings. He also has been criticised for his shoddy work behind the stumps as well. but, for a major part of IPL 2020, it had been Samson who the favorite fodder for the social media keyboard warriors. After starting the tournament with two big knocks at Sharjah, Samson fizzled away with a string of single-digit scores. He started to find form once again but failed to create any major impact, until yesterday, when he combined Stokes for a huge partnership of 152 runs against MI to keep RR's playoff chances alive. Samson's stats also makes for better reading that Pant as the Kerala batsman no has 326 runs at 29.63 and a strike-rate of 157/58 with three fifties to his name.

Samson's innings drew praise from fans and experts alike, but poor Pant found himself in the middle of the conversation as well. Here's how Twitter reacted to Samson's knock and trolled the Delhi batsman.

