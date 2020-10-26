- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MUM
RAJ196/2(20.0) RR 9.75
Rajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunMatch Ended145/6(20.0) RR 7.25
BLR
CHE150/2(20.0) RR 7.25
Chennai beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020 RR s MI: Rishabh Pant Trolled Again as Sanju Samson Finds Form in Rajasthan Royals' Crucial Win Over Mumbai Indians
Sanju Samson's innings drew praise from fans and experts alike, but poor Rishabh Pant found himself in the middle of the conversation as well.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 26, 2020, 7:51 AM IST
Rishabh Pant is not away from the limelight much, even if he is not playing. Sanju Samson, Pant's closest competition when it comes to that wicketkeeping slot for team India, finally hit form with a scintillating 54* off 31 balls in Rajasthan Royals superlative chase of MI's 195 -- led by Ben Stokes' 107* off 60 and that in turn, shifted the attention towards Pant and his performance. Largely gone unnoticed so fad this season, Pant has a below-average season so far scoring 217 runs in eight matches at 31.00 and an uninspiring strike-rate of 117.29 and is yet to cross the 50-run mark in an innings. He also has been criticised for his shoddy work behind the stumps as well. but, for a major part of IPL 2020, it had been Samson who the favorite fodder for the social media keyboard warriors. After starting the tournament with two big knocks at Sharjah, Samson fizzled away with a string of single-digit scores. He started to find form once again but failed to create any major impact, until yesterday, when he combined Stokes for a huge partnership of 152 runs against MI to keep RR's playoff chances alive. Samson's stats also makes for better reading that Pant as the Kerala batsman no has 326 runs at 29.63 and a strike-rate of 157/58 with three fifties to his name.
IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Samson's innings drew praise from fans and experts alike, but poor Pant found himself in the middle of the conversation as well. Here's how Twitter reacted to Samson's knock and trolled the Delhi batsman.
MS Dhoni Trolled as #Spark Trends After Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maiden IPL Fifty
Sanju Samson is better than Rishabh Pant.
— Narayanan (@visaraj) October 26, 2020
What an innings by #sanjusamson. Bye bye #rishabhpant. Go back to eating halwa and poori. #RRvsMI #IPL2020
— Prateek Srivastava (@WCepiphany) October 25, 2020
Sanju samson is better than rishabh pant 💯
— ☆YASH☆ (@seenu_0328) October 25, 2020
ACP Pradyuman : Daya Darwaza Tod Do.....
Rishabh Pant : Daya #YehMainKartaLetaHoon aap jake #Dream11 pe team banao !!!! pic.twitter.com/axjU3y9P3R
— Doc...(Mohit Vaishnav) (@mohit3079) October 25, 2020
Meanwhile Sanju Samson to Rishabh Pant#BestHomeCommentator@Housing pic.twitter.com/DmSN5jDcer
— Varshini Vinod 😊🇮🇳 (@VSounder19) October 25, 2020
Sanju Samson deserves the same level of support from Kohli, as Rohit received from Dhoni early in his career
With his fitness, technical correctness, ability to hit all round the ground, he brings so much more to the table, especially when compared to Rishabh Pant.#SanjuSamson
— Bhanu Pratap Singh (@singhrbn5789) October 25, 2020
Way more deserving than a lot others, even in the international games! He can keep, he is a brilliant fielder, a magician at stroke play and better consistency! #RishabhPant #kedarjadhav #vijayshankar
— Raj Popuri (@arian_raj) October 25, 2020
Rishabh Pant is overrated, Sanju Samson is the best replacement...
— Mohit Singh (@Mohitlogic) October 25, 2020
Rishabh pant and Ishan Kishan cannot bat like this even in their dreams.
— HeyDaddy (@Heydaddy007) October 25, 2020
Rishabh Pant is Swag. Sanju Samson is Class.#MIvsRR
— SpongeBob (@Unitedstan12) October 25, 2020
Rishabh Pant And Maxwelll
After Back To BacK bad Performance in ipl 2020😀 pic.twitter.com/ntP5iWxLaA
— vishkriss{vicky}™ (@MINDKRRAFT) October 24, 2020
Sanju Samson Hit Form Once Again; Trolls Target Rishabh Pant
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 4525 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 4425 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
-
PUN vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 4324 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 4224 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 4123 Oct, 2020 SharjahMumbai beat Chennai by 10 wickets
All Recent Matches