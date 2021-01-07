'Pant Paying His Bill' - Hilarious Memefest Ensues as Rishabh Pant Has a Tough Day Behind the Stumps at SCG

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021
'Pant Paying His Bill' - Hilarious Memefest Ensues as Rishabh Pant Has a Tough Day Behind the Stumps at SCG
A Rishabh Pant bad day at work is sure to bring out the social media keyboard warriors, trolls, and 'Memers' and even as one section of fans may debate over Pant's credentials as a wicketkeeper over Wirddhiman Saha, unarguably India's best wicketkeeper, there are some who just like to take a dig at the Delhi batsman with hilarious memes
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 12:58 PM IST
A Rishabh Pant bad day at work is sure to bring out the social media keyboard warriors, trolls, and 'Memers' and even as one section of fans may debate over Pant's credentials as a wicketkeeper over Wirddhiman Saha, unarguably India's best wicketkeeper, there are some who just like to take a dig at the Delhi batsman with hilarious memes. And unfortunately, for Pant, he had a tough Day 1 at the SCG during the 3rd Test, dropping two catches, one of which was an apparent botch which he even went on to claim. On both occasions, the fortunate player was debutant Will Pucovkski, who made 62 before falling to India's debutant Navdeep Saini.
A rollercoaster of emotions for Will Pucovski! Initially given out, but on closer inspection he's recalled to the crease! #OhWhatAFeeling@Toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WgT5lCRjAE
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2021
Saha to Pant when he came to wicket-keeping: pic.twitter.com/jNhe47NodO
— Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) January 7, 2021
Pant paying his Bill. https://t.co/QMI070feOx
— The Falling Sweep (@thefallingsweep) January 7, 2021
Leaked images of Rishabh Pant's breakfast this morning.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/piSauYTzH6
— bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) January 7, 2021
Rishabh pant finding a place in 4th test pic.twitter.com/LlRDtrpp7T
— Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) January 7, 2021
Rishabh Pant was clearly upset over the violence on Capitol Hill
— Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) January 7, 2021
Pant : Come on ashh!
Ashwin: pillodu uppulo unaduu oka catch ipidham.
Pant drops the catch
Again
Pant : come on ashh!
Ashwin: pic.twitter.com/NcB7ukz1KF
— Naneeee (@NaniRahul0405) January 7, 2021
After dropping 2 catches Rishabh Pant : C'mon boys , C'mon boys.
Whole India :#INDvsAUSTest #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/KPf2Ye5NJ5
— Alkash Baig (@AlkashBaig) January 7, 2021
Rishab Pant is a mediocre wicket keeper. He is nowhere near to the brilliancy of MSD or Class of Saha. If he is a flamboyant batsman use him in other formats. Test Match win is all about taking 20 wkts and this fellow is a game spoiler. Just too many catch drops. #AUSvIND
— SKP KARUNA (@skpkaruna) January 7, 2021
How twitter reacts when Pant drops catches vs when Saha drops catches pic.twitter.com/yQ4ArNGewH
— Vinay (@Kattehaiklu) January 7, 2021
*Rishabh Pant drops two catches of Will Pucovski*
Wriddhiman Saha rn:#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PdyEtm3Z9p
— (@Subhajit_37) January 7, 2021
Saha Drops Tough Catch , Twitter reaction :- He is old , Waste , Remove him , Bring in Pant , He is not Saha but he is Haha
Pant Drops Tough Catch , Twitter reaction :- He is cute , He is naughty , Let me quote Cricviz . https://t.co/s1bLa8orzM
— Sai (@akakrcb6) January 7, 2021
Rishabh pant right now: pic.twitter.com/EpNly3qu5B
— Corona Warrior (@corona_warrior) January 7, 2021
'Pant Paying His Bill' - Hilarious Memefest Ensues as Rishabh Pant Has Tough Day Behind the Stumps
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking