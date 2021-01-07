CRICKETNEXT

'Pant Paying His Bill' - Hilarious Memefest Ensues as Rishabh Pant Has a Tough Day Behind the Stumps at SCG

'Pant Paying His Bill' - Hilarious Memefest Ensues as Rishabh Pant Has a Tough Day Behind the Stumps at SCG

A Rishabh Pant bad day at work is sure to bring out the social media keyboard warriors, trolls, and 'Memers' and even as one section of fans may debate over Pant's credentials as a wicketkeeper over Wirddhiman Saha, unarguably India's best wicketkeeper, there are some who just like to take a dig at the Delhi batsman with hilarious memes. And unfortunately, for Pant, he had a tough Day 1 at the SCG during the 3rd Test, dropping two catches, one of which was an apparent botch which he even went on to claim. On both occasions, the fortunate player was debutant Will Pucovkski, who made 62 before falling to India's debutant Navdeep Saini.

