'Pant Paying His Bill' - Hilarious Memefest Ensues as Rishabh Pant Has a Tough Day Behind the Stumps at SCG

India vs Australia (TEST)

A Rishabh Pant bad day at work is sure to bring out the social media keyboard warriors, trolls, and 'Memers' and even as one section of fans may debate over Pant's credentials as a wicketkeeper over Wirddhiman Saha, unarguably India's best wicketkeeper, there are some who just like to take a dig at the Delhi batsman with hilarious memes. And unfortunately, for Pant, he had a tough Day 1 at the SCG during the 3rd Test, dropping two catches, one of which was an apparent botch which he even went on to claim. On both occasions, the fortunate player was debutant Will Pucovkski, who made 62 before falling to India's debutant Navdeep Saini.

A rollercoaster of emotions for Will Pucovski! Initially given out, but on closer inspection he's recalled to the crease! #OhWhatAFeeling@Toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WgT5lCRjAE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2021

Saha to Pant when he came to wicket-keeping: pic.twitter.com/jNhe47NodO — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) January 7, 2021

Pant paying his Bill. https://t.co/QMI070feOx — The Falling Sweep (@thefallingsweep) January 7, 2021

Rishabh pant finding a place in 4th test pic.twitter.com/LlRDtrpp7T — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) January 7, 2021

Rishabh Pant was clearly upset over the violence on Capitol Hill — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) January 7, 2021

Pant : Come on ashh! Ashwin: pillodu uppulo unaduu oka catch ipidham. Pant drops the catch Again Pant : come on ashh! Ashwin: pic.twitter.com/NcB7ukz1KF — Naneeee (@NaniRahul0405) January 7, 2021

After dropping 2 catches Rishabh Pant : C'mon boys , C'mon boys. Whole India :#INDvsAUSTest #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/KPf2Ye5NJ5 — Alkash Baig (@AlkashBaig) January 7, 2021

Rishab Pant is a mediocre wicket keeper. He is nowhere near to the brilliancy of MSD or Class of Saha. If he is a flamboyant batsman use him in other formats. Test Match win is all about taking 20 wkts and this fellow is a game spoiler. Just too many catch drops. #AUSvIND — SKP KARUNA (@skpkaruna) January 7, 2021

How twitter reacts when Pant drops catches vs when Saha drops catches pic.twitter.com/yQ4ArNGewH — Vinay (@Kattehaiklu) January 7, 2021

*Rishabh Pant drops two catches of Will Pucovski* Wriddhiman Saha rn:#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PdyEtm3Z9p — (@Subhajit_37) January 7, 2021

Saha Drops Tough Catch , Twitter reaction :- He is old , Waste , Remove him , Bring in Pant , He is not Saha but he is Haha Pant Drops Tough Catch , Twitter reaction :- He is cute , He is naughty , Let me quote Cricviz . https://t.co/s1bLa8orzM — Sai (@akakrcb6) January 7, 2021

Rishabh pant right now: pic.twitter.com/EpNly3qu5B — Corona Warrior (@corona_warrior) January 7, 2021

