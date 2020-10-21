- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
DEL
PUN167/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Punjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonMatch Ended125/5(20.0) RR 6.25
CHE
RAJ126/3(20.0) RR 6.25
Rajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP: Rishabh Pant Trolled With Hilarious Memes After Shoddy Work Behind The Stumps
On Tuesday, against Kings XI Punjab, Rishabh Pant was at his vocal best behind the stumps but had a mixed bag with the gloves in his hand.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 21, 2020, 7:51 AM IST
If it is Prithvi Shaw one day, the next day it's Rishabh Pant. The going's been tough for these two Delhi Capitals youngsters and their lack of good performances so far in the IPL 2020 has given social media trolls and Memers enough ammunition to go to town with it. On Tuesday, against Kings XI Punjab, Pant was at his vocal best behind the stumps but had a mixed bag with the gloves. From botching a run-out of Nicholas Pooran to missing quite a few straight forward takes, Pant returning from a hamstring injury looked rusty. And social media's keyboard warriors were up and running with the usual Pant memes, which by the way are quite hilarious.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Here's the best of the lot:
Indian cricket fans on Rishabh Pant#IPL #DCvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/ZLJOVNZVcu
— Prof Logical Baba (@scarneck_arpit) October 20, 2020
Rishabh Pant after scoring 20-30 runs #DCvsKXIP #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/PBkqhZMcwe
— D (@dpak_bisht) October 20, 2020
What Rishabh Pant looks like screaming in the wicket mic. #IPL pic.twitter.com/OH0oHDO1E7
— srijan (@srijanbishtt) October 20, 2020
कौवा कितना भी वॉशिंग मशीन में नहा ले ऋषभ बाबू, बगुला नहीं बन सकता। 😂#DCvsKXIP #RishabhPant #KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/Ray9QyrOrI
— Anuj goswami (@anujgoswami79) October 20, 2020
No.1 Wicket Keeper in world 11
It's name is Rishabh Pant #IPL2020 #pooran #RishabhPant #DCvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/XTynReXmm5
— ThalapathyBunny_NaNdHu (@itsme_Nandhu) October 20, 2020
MS Dhoni haters comparing Dhoni with Rishabh Pant,
Meanwhile basic cricketing skills: pic.twitter.com/k25buiQNPY
— Soumyajit Mandal ⚙️ (@aShameLessSoul) October 20, 2020
Rishabh Pant after Pooran's wicket pic.twitter.com/HWcBjj2V6b
— స్ఫూర్తి! (@21_spoorthy) October 20, 2020
Rishabh Pant behind the Stumps. pic.twitter.com/bjGNk4vHug
— Aadarsh Dixit💞 (@aadarshdixit2) October 20, 2020
Nobody
Rishabh pant with no reason behind the wicket :- pic.twitter.com/JzaM6i8aiY
— Devansh yadav (@low_da_lehsun) October 20, 2020
Rishabh Pant Behind the Wicket..#IPL2020 #KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/MV12DaZb0U
— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) October 20, 2020
Rishabh Pant after irritating batsman from behind the wickets : pic.twitter.com/IHz2Fn1BuQ
— Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) October 20, 2020
@RishabhPant17 is the worst wicketkeeper of all time. #DC #DCvsKXIP #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/2efVuOwUM8
— Himanshu Tyagi (@Himtyagi2) October 20, 2020
Rishabh Pant Trolled With Hilarious Memes After Shoddy Work Behind The Stumps
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3820 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3719 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3618 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KOL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 3518 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata tied with Hyderabad (Kolkata win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 3417 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Chennai by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches