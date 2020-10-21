IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP: Rishabh Pant Trolled With Hilarious Memes After Shoddy Work Behind The Stumps

On Tuesday, against Kings XI Punjab, Rishabh Pant was at his vocal best behind the stumps but had a mixed bag with the gloves in his hand.

If it is Prithvi Shaw one day, the next day it's Rishabh Pant. The going's been tough for these two Delhi Capitals youngsters and their lack of good performances so far in the IPL 2020 has given social media trolls and Memers enough ammunition to go to town with it. On Tuesday, against Kings XI Punjab, Pant was at his vocal best behind the stumps but had a mixed bag with the gloves. From botching a run-out of Nicholas Pooran to missing quite a few straight forward takes, Pant returning from a hamstring injury looked rusty. And social media's keyboard warriors were up and running with the usual Pant memes, which by the way are quite hilarious.

Here's the best of the lot:

What Rishabh Pant looks like screaming in the wicket mic. #IPL pic.twitter.com/OH0oHDO1E7 — srijan (@srijanbishtt) October 20, 2020

#KXIPvDC MS Dhoni haters comparing Dhoni with Rishabh Pant, Meanwhile basic cricketing skills: pic.twitter.com/k25buiQNPY — Soumyajit Mandal ⚙️ (@aShameLessSoul) October 20, 2020

Rishabh Pant behind the Stumps. pic.twitter.com/bjGNk4vHug — Aadarsh Dixit💞 (@aadarshdixit2) October 20, 2020

Nobody Rishabh pant with no reason behind the wicket :- pic.twitter.com/JzaM6i8aiY — Devansh yadav (@low_da_lehsun) October 20, 2020

#DCvsKXIP Rishabh Pant after irritating batsman from behind the wickets : pic.twitter.com/IHz2Fn1BuQ — Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) October 20, 2020

