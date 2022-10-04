Rishabh Pant Turns 25: Best Innings of the Explosive Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RISHABH PANT: Rishabh Pant made his international debut at the age of 19 and within just four years he has managed to establish himself as one of the finest wicketkeeper-batters ever to play for India. Pant has already become the first Indian wicketkeeper to claim Test centuries on foreign soil. However, it will be wrong to ascertain that Pant’s skilful batting has been restricted to Test cricket only.

The Uttarakhand-born cricketer has dazzled with the bat in limited-overs cricket to comfortably cement his spot in the white-ball format. As Pant celebrates his 25th birthday today, it is time to recall his top-five innings.

146 vs England, 2022

Pant pulled off one of the most power-packed knocks in the history of Test cricket against England earlier this year in July. Pant came down to bat at a time when India were stumbling at 64/3 in the first innings. He produced a brilliant counter-attacking effort and scored 146 runs in just 111 deliveries to help India in coming out of the precarious situation. India had reached a solid total of 416 in the first innings. The match, although, ended in England’s favour. 159 (not out) vs Australia, 2019

Pant produced another scintillating inning against Australia during the fourth Test in 2019. He played a devastating knock of an unbeaten 159 in the first innings. Pant smashed 15 boundaries and a six to register his highest score in Tests. 125 (not out) vs England, 2022

Pant secured his highest ODI score during the third match against England in July 2022. Pant, during the run chase, played blistering innings of 125 (not out) in just 113 deliveries. He stitched a solid partnership of 133 along with Hardik Pandya to reach the target with 47 balls to spare. 128 (not out) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018

In 2018, Pant had secured his solitary century in IPL. The Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) wicketkeeper scored a phenomenal century off just 56 balls during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pant had remained unbeaten till the end to score 128 off 63 balls. Though, Pant’s heroics went in vain as Delhi had to suffer a nine-wicket defeat in the game. 65 (not out) vs West Indies, 2019

Pant secured his highest T20I score three years back during the third match against West Indies. Pant hit four boundaries and as many sixes to score 65 (not out) in 42 balls. Pant’s vital knock had helped India in winning the contest by seven wickets.

