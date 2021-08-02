Rishabh Pant turns to these four individuals for advice

Back in 2018 during India’s tour to the UK, Rishabh Pant made his Test debut. No one knew that the youngster would become a power-hitter batsman and a match-finisher. The upcoming five-Test series between India and England will complete three years of Test cricket for Pant. Pant had played some T20I matches ahead of the Test debut, but during the England Tests, his bat roared and outshined. In a format, where batsmen usually build their innings steadily, Pant fearlessly showers sixes in the stadium. He managed to peel off his first Test century, in the third Test match he played.

The difference between 2018 and 2021 is that now Pant has an earned reputation at stake. The form of the batsman-wicketkeeper in Test matches has been tremendous and his scores in Australia Test and home series against England are proof of it. Unfortunately, he was not able to find the desired momentum in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Now, Pant and Team India will aim to put behind the defeat in the WTC final and start the new cycle of the championship with a victory.

Recently while talking to BCCI.tv about his journey in international cricket so far the cricketer revealed the four people he turns to for advice. Among batters, he named India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma as his mentors. Ahead of a crucial series, he revealed that his two senior teammates are always there to help him out. Pant shared that he likes to talk to Rohit about the upcoming match, previous matches, and the game in general. While for the technical stuff, the cricketer turns to Virat.

Along with these two senior batsmen, Pant mentioned coach Ravi Shastri and off-spinner R Ashwin. He further highlighted the reason for the same. “I speak to him a lot because he has played enough cricket all over the world, he has the idea,” Pant said about coach Shastri. While for Ashwin, the wicketkeeper-batsman stated that he always has an idea about what the batsman could do.

