Rishabh Pant Undergoes Plastic Surgery, Responding Well To Treatment

India cricketer Rishabh Pant has undergone plastic surgery and is responding well to the treatment. The 25-year-old is in Max Hospital in Dehradun after a serious car crash that left him with multiple injuries. Earlier the news reports have also confirmed that Pant may be ruled out for the first half of 2023 which means he won’t feature in IPL 2023 and the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Earlier Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) chief Shyam Sharma met the cricketer and confirmed that Pant had undergone a plastic surgery for the cut he received over his forehead. Pant “is in high spirits and responding well to treatment… He underwent plastic surgery on his left eyebrow where he suffered a cut in the accident."

His condition is improving but the BCCI doctors who are constantly in touch with the doctors at the Max Hospital will take a call on whether or not he should be taken elsewhere for the treatment of his ligament injury, Umesh Kumar, a close family aid said.

IPL player Nitish Rana who plays for Delhi also met Pant at the hospital on Saturday After visiting Pant, DDCA director Shyam Sharma told reporters: “He is being looked after well by the doctors here. The BCCI is also in touch with them taking updates on his condition.

As of now, he will be kept here only" Replying to a question, he said Pant told him it was dark and the mishap occurred when he was trying to negotiate a pothole.

‘Substantial Improvement’ in Rishabh Pant’s Condition, Says Close Family Aide

There is substantial improvement in the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant and doctors are yet to decide if he has to be shifted to some other facility, according to his family friends and others who visited him at the hospital here on Saturday.

Pant’s mother Saroj Pant and his sister Sakshi, who arrived from London on Saturday morning, are with him at the hospital, they said.

Earlier Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma and Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher were among those who met Pant at the hospital.

